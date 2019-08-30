CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A new gastropub has just opened in Chandler, and the innovative menu and live music are sure to bring in the crowds during this opening weekend.
Parlay Kitchen & Cocktails is now open on Price Road, just south of the Santan 202 freeway.
Parlay is located in the building previously occupied by Meridiem Kitchen & Lounge. That restaurant closed in January.
Parlay's menu features modern cuisine, handcrafted recipes, a unique selection of craft cocktails, and a diverse beer and wine selection.
The menu is innovative and fresh, with lots of choices to suit every taste.
For starters, try a shareable bruschetta board, shrimp cocktail, calamari or steak bites.
The salads are huge and are sure to fill you up. Check out the Italian chopped, the sweet and sour fruit salad, or the steakhouse salad.
There are also burgers, platters, grinders, steaks, and pasta dishes.
Don't forget dessert! How about butter brown cake, bread pudding, or raspberry white chocolate cheesecake?
And kids will dig the children's menu, filled with choices like chicken fingers, fish sticks, mini-steak bites, and chicken tacos.
If you want a preview of some of the great food offered, visit the restaurant's Facebook page which features several dishes, including a roasted half chicken with lemon and rosemary, and marinated pieces of filet mignon in a mushroom Madeira sauce
Parlay offers a great happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m, with drink specials including half-off draft beer and $5 glasses of wine. Happy food specials include a $5 quesadilla, $5 edamame, $7 pretzel with beer cheese and $7 egg rolls.
Parlay doesn't neglect its sports fans. The restaurant/bar features 23 TVs, including 15 big flat-screens.
Live music will be featured throughout the grand opening weekend.
Friday, Aug. 30 - Acoustic rock with Johnny Anonymous from 9 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, Aug. 31- Acoustic rock with Brian Legate from 9 p.m. to midnight
Sunday, Sept. 1 - Industry night open format with DJ Alan from 9 p.m. to midnight
Parlay Kitchen & Cocktails
1245 S. Price Road, Chandler, AZ 8528
480-500-5247