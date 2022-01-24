PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – National Pie Day was Sunday (Jan. 23), but we're celebrating a little late because pie is always worth celebrating. We're talking about pie. Not pi. (National Pi Day is March 14, also known as 3.14. We won't get into the endless additional digits but we will say the preferred dessert of National Pi Day is, naturally, pie.)
The American Pie Council (it's a real thing) is the force behind National Pie Day. In honor of this most auspicious and delicious holiday, DelightedCooking took a look at each state's favorite pie. They narrowed down their starting list to 15 popular pies – there are so many more options out there – and then looked at Google Trends data from January 2021 to January 2022.
Note: Boston Cream Pie is on the list, even though it's technically a cake. But seriously, "pie" is in the name, so it kind of had to be included.
Cake vs. pie
Despite the interchangeable sayings "piece of cake" and "easy as pie" – both mean pretty much the same thing – cakes and pies are anything but synonymous. If you want cake, pie won't cut. And if you're jonesing for pie, cake will not do the trick.
But it's not just about the craving. Cake and pie are fundamentally different. Cakes are sweet and tend to be spongy and soft. They often have layers and are decorated with icings and frosting. While they can have a filling, they do not have to.
A filling, however, is a defining characteristic of pie, which usually has a pastry shell and might or might not have a top. (A pie with a pastry top is a cobbler, by the way.) While we might think of pies as a sweet go-to comfort dessert (Who doesn't love pie?) holiday staple, they are not always. Some pies are stuffed with veggies or meat. Chicken pot pie, anyone? Anyway, DelightedCooking focused on dessert pies for its study.
The 15 options (pretty standard pie fare)
Coconut cream
Strawberry
Blueberry
Raspberry
Apple
Pumpkin
Cherry
Peach
Banana cream
Boston cream (a cake, but whatevs)
Chocolate
Lemon meringue
Turtle
Key lime (I have a killer recipe for this one. It's my specialty.)
Pecan
And the most popular pie in Arizona is, according to DelightedCooking, wait for it...
banana cream.
Peach pie is the overall winner. It's the fave in 14 states.
And it can come as no shock that Boston cream pie (cake) is the No. 1 choice in Massachusetts. It is, after all, the official state dessert. (If we had one, it would be sopaipillas, according to 2014 Slate.com article.)
Which of DelightedCooking's 15 choices is your favorite? Are you Team Banana Cream?
Pie how-tos by the unofficial baker of Arizona's Family, Jessica Goodman
Apple pie is an American classic when it comes to desserts. We associate it with the 4th of July every summer. There is just nothing like a fresh, warm apple pie with some vanilla ice cream! In this recipe, you take the love of apple pie and add another thing – cranberries. Cranberries are another item that makes Thanksgiving what it is because well, cranberry sauce. That’s all I have to say. But together it takes the pie to a whole new level.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 1 – Combine 6 - 7 cups of sliced/peeled apples that are cut in about ½ inch slices, 1 ½ cups of fresh or frozen cranberries, ¾ cup of sugar, 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, 1 tablespoon of orange zest, 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon of ground cloves, and ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 2 – Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Then, spray your pie pan, place your pie crust in a pie pan and push into place.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 3 – Pour in the mixture the best you can. Next, take 2 tablespoons of butter and cut it up in cubes. Then place it over the pie filling.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 4 – Next, take the second pie crust and roll it out on a floured surface. This is where you can get creative. You can use pie cutters to get shapes such as leaves or acorns to place over the pie but just make sure they connect. Or you can up in strips to make a checkerboard or you can cut four lines in the middle and place the entire piece over the pie and cut off the access dough.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 5 – Brush 1 large egg with a tablespoon of milk over the pie crust.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 6 – Place the pie in the oven for 20 minutes at 400 degrees. If you want to prevent the crust from browning entirely, you can use a pie shield to cover it. Then, lower the oven to 350 for another 30 to 35 minutes.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 7 – Allow the pie to cool for about 3 hours and then enjoy.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
How to make a simple and easy to work with pie crust
You can buy a pie crust in a roll or in a pan at the store but if you truly want your pie to be homemade, try to make this easy one. You may not believe how easy it is.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 1 – In a large bowl. Mix 1 ¼ cups of flour and ¼ teaspoon salt.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 2 – Using either a pastry blender or a fork, cut ½ cup of chilled butter. Add the butter into the flour/salt mixture until it’s in pea sized bits.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 3 – Add a ¼ cup of ice water (1 tablespoon at time until you get 4 tablespoons into the mixture). Mix until the dough becomes a ball. If it’s too dry, at a teaspoon of ice water.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 4 – Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and put it in the fridge either for 4 hours or overnight.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 5 – Next, take the dough out of the fridge and place on a floured surface. Roll out the dough to fit into a 9-inch pie pan.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 6 - Place the crust in the pie plate and press it gently in until it fits in the pan.
Double recipe if you need a crust for on top of the pie. This step depends on the recipe and it can also create a creative aspect of the pie. You can make a checkerboard, cover entirely with a few cuts so it can breathe as it bakes, you can use a pie shape cutter to make shapes such as leaves or something similar.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
How to make the OG pumpkin pie in just a few steps
1 of 6
Pumpkin pie is a classic dessert for Thanksgiving with some whipped cream on top. You can make it from a can or from roasted pie pumpkins that you can find in the store. And nothing is better than a fresh, homemade pumpkin pie. It’s filled with flavor, moist, and filling.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 1 – Mix ¾ cup of sugar, ½ teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, ½ teaspoon of ginger, and ¼ teaspoon of ground cloves in a bowl.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 2 – In another bowl, beat 2 large eggs. Then, slowly stir in 15 ounces of canned 100% pumpkin puree. Next, add the sugar-spice mixture.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 3 – Slowly add 12 ounces of evaporated milk. Mix until everything is combined.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 4– Spray a pie pan and then add the pie crust. Once the pie crust is in place, pour in the pumpkin pie mixture. I like to use a fork to press around the pie crust for a cute design. And in the process do my best to cut off the excess dough.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 5 – Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Once it’s ready, add the pie and bake for 15 minutes. Then lower the temperature to 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes. When it’s done, cool on a rack for about two hours. Then eat or keep in the fridge. Enjoy!
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Nut lovers sure love a pecan pie. Even non-nut lovers do too in some cases because the flavor is far different than anything else. It’s a southern dessert that has evolved over the years from oven to smoker and packs all the delicious taste you could want.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 1 – Heat up your smoker. On a pan, lay out about a cup of pecans and smoke them for about an hour to two hours depending on the smokiness you prefer.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 2 - Whisk together 2 eggs. Then, add ½ cup of melted butter. Mix until both are combined. Then add 1 cup brown sugar, ½ cup of sugar, and 1 tbsp of flour. Mix until combined.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 3 – Next, add 1 tablespoon of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla and 1 cup of pecan halves. Mix until combined.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 4 – Spray the pan and then, place the pie crust in a pan and make sure it is in place.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 5 – Then, pour in the mixture over the crust.
Preheat your oven to about 375 degrees. When ready, place in there for about 40 minutes or so or until it is slightly brown.
(Source: Jessica Goodman)
Step 6 – Take the pie out and let it cool before serving. And enjoy!