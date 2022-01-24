Peach pie
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – National Pie Day was Sunday (Jan. 23), but we're celebrating a little late because pie is always worth celebrating. We're talking about pie. Not pi. (National Pi Day is March 14, also known as 3.14. We won't get into the endless additional digits but we will say the preferred dessert of National Pi Day is, naturally, pie.)

The American Pie Council (it's a real thing) is the force behind National Pie Day. In honor of this most auspicious and delicious holiday, DelightedCooking took a look at each state's favorite pie. They narrowed down their starting list to 15 popular pies – there are so many more options out there – and then looked at Google Trends data from January 2021 to January 2022.

Note: Boston Cream Pie is on the list, even though it's technically a cake. But seriously, "pie" is in the name, so it kind of had to be included.

Cake vs. pie

Despite the interchangeable sayings "piece of cake" and "easy as pie" – both mean pretty much the same thing – cakes and pies are anything but synonymous. If you want cake, pie won't cut. And if you're jonesing for pie, cake will not do the trick.

But it's not just about the craving. Cake and pie are fundamentally different. Cakes are sweet and tend to be spongy and soft. They often have layers and are decorated with icings and frosting. While they can have a filling, they do not have to.

A filling, however, is a defining characteristic of pie, which usually has a pastry shell and might or might not have a top. (A pie with a pastry top is a cobbler, by the way.) While we might think of pies as a sweet go-to comfort dessert (Who doesn't love pie?) holiday staple, they are not always. Some pies are stuffed with veggies or meat. Chicken pot pie, anyone? Anyway, DelightedCooking focused on dessert pies for its study.

The 15 options (pretty standard pie fare)

  • Coconut cream
  • Strawberry
  • Blueberry
  • Raspberry
  • Apple
  • Pumpkin
  • Cherry
  • Peach
  • Banana cream
  • Boston cream (a cake, but whatevs)
  • Chocolate
  • Lemon meringue
  • Turtle
  • Key lime (I have a killer recipe for this one. It's my specialty.)
  • Pecan

And the most popular pie in Arizona is, according to DelightedCooking, wait for it...

Banana cream pie

banana cream.

Peach pie is the overall winner. It's the fave in 14 states.

And it can come as no shock that Boston cream pie (cake) is the No. 1 choice in Massachusetts. It is, after all, the official state dessert. (If we had one, it would be sopaipillas, according to 2014 Slate.com article.)

Pie how-tos by the unofficial baker of Arizona's Family, Jessica Goodman

How to make an apple cranberry pie

How to make a simple and easy to work with pie crust

How to make the OG pumpkin pie in just a few steps

Learn how to make a smoked pecan pie

