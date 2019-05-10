(DATA DOCTORS) -- The world of prenatal health technology is exploding with options that have the potential to better inform expectant parents throughout the pregnancy.
Q: We’re expecting our first child this year and wondered what technology I should consider during my pregnancy?
A: Smartphone apps connected to Bluetooth devices can be found for introducing your child to soothing music, measuring contractions to even some attempts to allow at-home ultrasound exams.
A word of warning
Despite the flashy marketing materials proclaiming the benefits and safety of these devices, it’s critically important to consult your obstetrician before making any decisions to buy anything, especially if it’s a device that transmits radio signals or sound.
Some of the newer devices are using Doppler ultrasound technology or sound waves, which has many medical professionals concerned about parents using them too long or too intensely.
A number of these devices lack clinical testing or peer reviews, which is why you should always include your doctor in any decisions.
With a bit of research, you’ll find that many companies mentioned in reviews or older stories on prenatal technology have disappeared from the Internet.
Early stage monitoring
One of the latest platforms that improves the amount of data your obstetrician can gather between visits during the pregnancy is from a company called Babyscripts.
Their focus is detecting elevated risks based on weight and heart rate monitoring of the mother between office visits. It’s designed to start in the early stages of the pregnancy.
The Babyscripts system is only available through a health-care provider, so you’ll need to discuss this with your obstetrician.
Music and speech devices
A fetus generally starts to hear sound in the 18th week of pregnancy. His or her hearing grows more sensitive through the 24th, 25th and 26th weeks.
Many people claiming that playing music or talking to your baby during pregnancy has a positive impact on fetal development, but, at best, these are anecdotal claims.
The "science" behind these claims is pretty non-existent, so you’ll need to do the research to decide for yourself.
What has been studied and published by the American Academy of Pediatrics is the negative impact excessive and prolonged noise levels in utero can have on children. That means extended playing of loud music from your stereo, through headphones on your tummy or working in very loud environments for long period should be avoided.
A few of the companies that are still in the business of offering specialized low-volume sound systems include BellyBuds and BabyPlus.
Contraction tracking
In the third trimester of the pregnancy, contraction trackers such as Bloomlife offer a cordless and hands-free way to monitor contractions.
You don’t buy the tracking system; you rent it on a weekly basis ($20 per week) so you can get more granular details of contraction activity as the birth nears. Bloomlife states that it’s FSA/HSA qualified, so you might be able to pay for it with those funds if you have them.
Future tech
The Owlet Band -- a device that won two awards at CES 2019 and claims to be the world’s first consumer pregnancy monitor -- is due for launch later this year for those contemplating a pregnancy down the road.
