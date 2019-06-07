SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A favorite Phoenix breakfast and brunch joint is coming to Scottsdale.
The iconic Matt's Big Breakfast is opening a new location at the corner of Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads this fall.
Matt's is known for often having lines around the block as diners line up for a taste of its Food Network-famous food.
[WATCH: Best breakfast patios in the Valley: Matt's Big Breakfast]
“Scottsdale was hungry,” said owner Matt Pool. “Local fans have even submitted suggestions on vacant spots for us to take over!”
Ultimately, Pool and the rest of his crew settled on the Scottsdale Road address, which will become the eatery’s first official franchised location.
Pool said that while the new location will embody the vibe of the surrounding community, the menu, fundamentals and company culture will remain consistent at all Matt’s Big Breakfast locations.
“One of our main priorities is to avoid growing simply for the sake of growth, and to instead let it happen organically, and with the right people taking the reins of each new restaurant we open,” said Pool. “While this new location may have minor stylistic differences from existing Matt’s restaurants, guests will get to enjoy the same quality, consistency and superior service that they’ve come to expect from the Matt’s Big Breakfast family.”
Fans rave about Matt's food -- everything from griddle cakes with sweet cream butter and real maple syrup to savory selections like the salami scramble, featuring three eggs and Molinari sopressata salami.
“We’re thrilled to add a Scottsdale location to the Matt’s Big Breakfast family,” Pool said. “Local fans will find everything they love about Matt’s at the new location – they just don’t have to drive as far now to enjoy it.”
Matt’s Big Breakfast’s new Scottsdale location joins existing eateries in Downtown Tempe, Arcadia, Downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport.
[MAP: Where the restaurants are]
For more about Matt’s, check out MattsBigBreakfast.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.