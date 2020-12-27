PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas is now over and many are left wondering where to take their used Christmas tree to be recycled in the Phoenix-area including Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Surprise, Tempe, and Glendale.
Majority of the recycle locations say they will only accept live trees and wreaths and no plastic trees or wreaths.
You must be a resident where you drop off your trees/wreaths. For example, if you live in Chandler you cannot drop your tree or wreath in Glendale.
Dates to drop off vary per area and recycling location.
Chandler recycling locations until January 15, 2021:
- Arrowhead Park 1475 W Erie Street
- Chuparosa Park 2400 S Dobson Road
- Desert Breeze park 660 N Desert Breeze Boulevard East
- Folley Park 601 E Frye Road
- Nozomi Park 250 S Kyrene Road
- Pima Park 625 N McQueen Road
- Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center 955 E Queen Creek Road
- Shawnee Park 1400 W Mesquite Street
- Snedigar Sportsplex Alma School Road Entrance
- Tumbleweed Park 745 E Germann Road
- Veterans Oasis Park 4050 E Chandler Heights Road
Here are list of tree and wreath requirements per Chandler for curbside collection:
Curbside Christmas Tree collection will take place Dec. 26, 2020 - Jan. 15, 2021 and is available to Chandler residents paying for City-provided solid waste services. For curbside collection, please place the tree at the edge of the driveway (not in the street) before 6 a.m. on your scheduled recycling collection day. A separate collection truck will collect trees.
- DO NOT block the sidewalk for pedestrian use
- DO NOT place the tree in street or alleyways
- DO NOT place the tree in a recycling, trash or alley containers
- DO NOT place the tree in bags
- DO remove tree stands, nails, ornaments, garland, lights, etc.
If you have any questions, contact customer service at 480-782-2000 Or you can visit the Chandler's website here.
Gilbert recycling locations until January 10, 2021:
- Hetchler Park 4260 S. Greenfield Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Nichols Park 700 N. Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- A to Z Rentals 1313 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. *Closed Sundays & January 1st, 2021
If you have any questions, contact customer service at 480-503-6000 or email them at recycle@gilbertaz.gov Or you can visit the Gilbert's website here.
Glendale recycling locations until January 17, 2020:
- West Chandler Park, 250 S. Kyrene Rd.
- Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. E.
- Arrowhead Meadows Park, 1475 W. Erie St.
- Shawnee Park, 1400 W. Mesquite St.
- Pima Park, 625 N. McQueen Rd.
- Folley Park, 601 E. Frye Rd.
- Chuparosa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Rd.
- Snedigar Sportsplex, 4625 S. Alma School Rd.
- Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Rd.
- Veterans Oasis Park, 4050 E Chandler Heights Rd.
- Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center, 955 E. Queen Creek Rd. (closed Tue/Wed)
Here are list of tree and wreath requirements per Glendale for curbside collection:
Available to Chandler residents paying for City-provided solid waste services
Place tree at edge of driveway (not in the street) before 6 am on your scheduled recycling collection day. A separate collection truck will collect trees.
- DO NOT block sidewalk for pedestrian use
- DO NOT place the tree in street or alley ways
- DO NOT place tree in a recycling, trash or alley containers
- DO NOT place tree in bags
- DO remove tree stands, nails, ornaments, garland, lights, etc.
If you have any questions, contact customer service at 818-548-3916. Or you can visit Glendale's website here.
Mesa recycling locations until January 17, 2020:
- Dobson Ranch Park, 2363 S. Dobson Rd.
- East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur St.
- Fitch Park, 651 N. Center St. (enter off of 8th St.)
- Mountain View Park, 845 N. Lindsay Rd. (enter off of Adobe St.)
- Superstition Springs Police/Fire Station, 2430 S. Ellsworth Rd.
Curbside pick-up is available however, it will cost you $23.04. Call 480-644-6789 if you are interested.
If you have any questions, contact customer service at webinfo@mesaaz.gov. Or you can visit Mesa's website here.
Phoenix recycling locations:
North Phoenix
- Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd.
- Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr.
- Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.
- Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd.
- Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.
- North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)
Central Phoenix
- Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd.
- Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.
- Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.
- Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.
- Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.
South Phoenix
- El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd.
- Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd.
- Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.
- Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.
- 27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.
Other Locations, Dates and Times
A to Z Equipment Rentals and Sales - for Phoenix residents at 4050 E Indian School Road and 15634 N 32nd Street.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 26 to Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Open until noon on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31
- Closed on New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1
* Trees accepted at no charge, but only one tree per household.
Trees must be free from decorations and tree stands.
If you have any questions, contact customer service at 602-262-6251 or email them at cityservicesbill@phoenix.gov. Or you can visit the city of Phoenix website here.
Here are list of tree and wreath requirements per the city of Phoenix:
- Bring the tree & wreath unbagged.
- Remove all decorations, lights and tinsel.
- Remove the tree stand and all nails/metal stakes.
- Secure tree during transport. Tie it down with material that can be untied or cut easily.
- Only dispose of trees or wreaths in marked drop-off areas.
- Both transfer stations will accept up to two live trees from city of Phoenix residents. If residents wish to dispose of more than two, city of Phoenix customers with their city services bill and matching photo ID can use their one free load of up to 1 ton (2,000 pounds).
Surprise recycling locations until January 10, 2021:
- Bi-Centennial Park 16705 N. Nash St. (south end of the parking lot)
- Surprise Recreation Campus/ Youth Baseball Complex 15795 N. Parkview Place (across from Valley Vista High School)
- Dick McComb Softball Park 17894 Westpark Blvd (parking lot on corner of 180th Ave & Westpark)
- Asante Community Park 16763 W Vereda Solana Dr
If you have any questions, contact customer service at 623-222-6000. Or you can visit Glendale's website here.
Tempe recycling locations until January 31, 2021:
- Compost Yard, North Rio Road Tempe, AZ 85281 (Intersection of Hardy Drive and Rio Salado Parkway)
- Kiwanis Park Recreation Center, 6111 W. All-America Way (parking lot on west side)
If you have any questions, contact customer service at 480-350-4311. Or you can visit the city of Phoenix website here.