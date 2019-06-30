Looking for a memorable way to spend your fourth of July weekend? Phoenix Zoo is hosting its unique event this holiday weekend.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Looking for a memorable way to spend your fourth of July weekend? Arizona’s Family has you covered. Here's a list of activities and unique firework viewing experiences that you can enjoy on the holiday with your family all across Arizona.

Phoenix

4th of Zooly

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Phoenix Zoo

455 North Galvin Parkway

Featuring: Catered BBQ, access to the stingray bay, free endangered species carousel rides, limited zoo viewing access, VIP viewing of the Tempe town lake fireworks from the zoo.

Admission: Prices vary*

-Adults (13+): $45

-Children (3 - 12): $35

-Children 2 and under are free, but reservations are still required

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Steele Indian School Park

300 E Indian School Road

Featuring: A large firework display, entertainment, vendors, arts and crafts, interactive exhibits, rides, inflatables, and a water spray zone.

Admission: Free

Dave & Buster’s Beat the Heat 4th of July Event 2019

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Dave & Buster's Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N Tatum Blvd, Ste 44-1400

Featuring: Backyard BBQ buffet, 10.00 value Power Card for ticketed/prize games, unlimited Simulated Video Games, a raffle ticket, entry to the first-level patio for access to summer games.

Admission: $24.57

West Valley

Avondale

Waterpalooza

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Friendship Park

12325 W. McDowell Road

Featuring: Water activities, water slides, a dunk tank and family-friendly festivities. Complimentary hot dogs and chips while supplies last.

Admission: Free

Buckeye

Patriotic Pool Party

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Buckeye Aquatic Center

207 N. 9th St.

Featuring: Family games, a watermelon-eating contest, root beer floats and music.

Admission: $2 per person

Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration

6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Youngker High School

3000 S. Apache Road

Featuring: Live music from 7 to 9 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Glendale

Westgate Firework Fest

5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Westgate Entertainment District

6751 N. Sunset Blvd.

Featuring: Two music stages, a cool water zone, fireworks.

Admission and parking: Free

Goodyear

Star Spangled Fourth

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Goodyear Ballpark

1933 S. Ballpark Way

Featuring: Live music, inflatable water slides, bounce houses, zipline and carnival swing, 20-minute fireworks show.

Admission and parking: Free

El Mirage

Senior Center Grand Re-Opening & Fourth of July Celebration

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, June 28

El Mirage Senior Center

14010 N. El Mirage Road

Featuring: Newly remodeled senior center, patriotic show, hot dog lunch.

Admission: Free

Litchfield Park

The Wigwam’s Red, White & BOOM!

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

The Wigwam’s Patriot Course, Fairway No. 1

300 E. Wigwam Blvd.

Featuring: D.J. entertainment, a rock wall and water slide for youths and carnival games, with fireworks.

Admission: Free. Carnival games are $1 each; rock wall and water slide are $3.

Peoria

Celebrate America! 2019 Fireworks Show at Lake Pleasant

5 to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3*

Pleasant Harbor

8708 W. Harbor Blvd.

Featuring: Food trucks, water slices, bounce houses, live music, with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission: $20 per vehicle; $50 VIP parking pass; $50 reserved boat parking pass

Peoria’s All-American Festival

5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Featuring: Live music, cornhole tournament, water zone, food-eating contests, food and beer concessions, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Admission: Free

Surprise

36th Annual Fourth of July Celebration

6 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Mark Coronado Park

15850 N. Bullard Ave.

Featuring: Live music, food trucks, yard games, and contests, with fireworks at 8:40 p.m.

Admission: Free

Tolleson

Tolleson’s Fourth of July Celebration

4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Tolleson Veterans Park

8601 W. Van Buren St.

Featuring: Water slides, watermelon-eating contest, pizza-eating contest, hot dog-eating contest, food and craft vendors, fireworks.

Admission: Free

East Valley

Chandler

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Tumbleweed Park

2250 South McQueen Road

Featuring: DJs, vendors, activities, photobooths and fireworks.

Admission: Free*

(*Parking is $5, cash only)

Fountain Hills

Fourth at the Fountain

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Fountain Park

12925 N Saguaro Blvd.

Featuring: Music, kids bounce houses, rock-climbing wall, vendors and fireworks over the fountain.

Admission: Free

Gilbert

Gilbert’s 4th of July Celebration

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Higley High School

4068 E Pecos Rd

Featuring: Food trucks and fireworks.

Admission: Free

Mesa

Arizona Celebration of Freedom

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Mesa Amphitheatre/Mesa Convention Center complex

263 North Center St

Featuring: live entertainment, a beer garden, food, activity zones with water features, presentations, cultural displays and fireworks.

Admission: Free

Scottsdale

Scottsdale’s 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd

Featuring: Kids play zone, live entertainment, food, fireworks show, BMX stunt show, and a bull riding rodeo.

Admission: Children $12, Adult $15

 

Queen Creek

Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Schnepf Farms

24610 E Rittenhouse Rd

Featuring: Fireworks, live music, watermelon eating contest, a National Flag Service, artisan vendors, beer & wine garden, VIP A/C area in the Big Red Barn and lawn games.

Admission: Varies (see site for package prices)

North Valley

Anthem

Anthem’s Independence Day Celebration

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3*

ACC Community Park

41730 North Gavilan Peak Pkwy

Featuring: Fireworks, rides, festival food, and activities.

Admission: Free

Carefree

CIVANA’s Second Annual Spectacular Aerial Drone Light Show and Community Block Party

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6*

37220 Mule Train Road

Featuring: Local food trucks, live music, drone show spectacular.

Admission: Free

Pinal County

Apache Junction

4th of July Celebration

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Davis Field at Apache Junction High School

2525 S Ironwood Dr

Featuring: Bean bag toss, live entertainment, free watermelon, water games, and inflatables.

Admission: Free

 

Casa Grande

Fourth of July Celebration

6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Paul Mason Sports Complex

2525 N Pinal Ave

Featuring: Games, inflatables, water slides, music, contests, vendors, and fireworks.

Admission: Free

Florence

4th of July Freedom Fest

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Heritage Park

600 N Main St

Featuring: Corn hole tournament, inflatables, food vendors, a live band and fireworks.

Admission: Free

 

Maricopa

Great American 4th

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Copper Sky Regional Park

44345 W. Martin Luther King Blvd

Featuring: Entertainment, activities for the entire family, vendors and colorful fireworks.

Admission: Free

 

Elsewhere in Arizona

Flagstaff

Flagstaff Festival in the Pines

10 a.m. to 5 p.m

July 4th, 5th and 6th*

Fort Tuthill County Park

2446 Fort Tuthill Loop

Featuring: 100+ independent fine artists, local musicians on two stages, a variety of international food, local community groups and interactive hands-on art activities for children.

Admission: $10, Children 12 and under are free

 

Prescott

4th of July Fireworks Celebration

12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Watson Lake

2437, 2927 AZ-89

Featuring: Live bands, hydration stations, vendors, bounce houses, and fireworks.

Admission: $5

 

Tucson

Fourth of July Diamonds in the Sky Celebration

5 pm to 9:30 pm

Thursday, July 4

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

2500 E. Ajo Way

Featuring: Enjoy a baseball game featuring the Sun Belt College league and stay for the post-game fireworks. Including prizes, $1 hot dogs, giveaways and more.

Admission: $4

Independence Day Celebration at Old Tucson

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 – July 7 *

Old Tucson

201 S. Kinney Rd.

Featuring: Kids games with prizes, pie eating contests and July 4th shows.

Admission: Children $10.95, Adult $19.95

 

Yuma

City of Yuma 4th of July Spectacular

4 pm to 9:30 pm

Thursday, July 4

Desert Sun Stadium

1280 Desert Sun Drive

Featuring: American style BBQ food and refreshments, pie and hot dog eating contests, child safe play areas, a splash zone with the Yuma Fire department, and fireworks display.

Admission: $1.00 per person (Children 3 and under free)

