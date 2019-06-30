PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Looking for a memorable way to spend your fourth of July weekend? Arizona’s Family has you covered. Here's a list of activities and unique firework viewing experiences that you can enjoy on the holiday with your family all across Arizona.
Phoenix
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Phoenix Zoo
455 North Galvin Parkway
Featuring: Catered BBQ, access to the stingray bay, free endangered species carousel rides, limited zoo viewing access, VIP viewing of the Tempe town lake fireworks from the zoo.
Admission: Prices vary*
-Adults (13+): $45
-Children (3 - 12): $35
-Children 2 and under are free, but reservations are still required
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Steele Indian School Park
300 E Indian School Road
Featuring: A large firework display, entertainment, vendors, arts and crafts, interactive exhibits, rides, inflatables, and a water spray zone.
Admission: Free
Dave & Buster’s Beat the Heat 4th of July Event 2019
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Dave & Buster's Desert Ridge Marketplace
21001 N Tatum Blvd, Ste 44-1400
Featuring: Backyard BBQ buffet, 10.00 value Power Card for ticketed/prize games, unlimited Simulated Video Games, a raffle ticket, entry to the first-level patio for access to summer games.
Admission: $24.57
West Valley
Avondale
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Friendship Park
12325 W. McDowell Road
Featuring: Water activities, water slides, a dunk tank and family-friendly festivities. Complimentary hot dogs and chips while supplies last.
Admission: Free
Buckeye
12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Buckeye Aquatic Center
207 N. 9th St.
Featuring: Family games, a watermelon-eating contest, root beer floats and music.
Admission: $2 per person
Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration
6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Youngker High School
3000 S. Apache Road
Featuring: Live music from 7 to 9 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Glendale
5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Westgate Entertainment District
6751 N. Sunset Blvd.
Featuring: Two music stages, a cool water zone, fireworks.
Admission and parking: Free
Goodyear
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Goodyear Ballpark
1933 S. Ballpark Way
Featuring: Live music, inflatable water slides, bounce houses, zipline and carnival swing, 20-minute fireworks show.
Admission and parking: Free
El Mirage
Senior Center Grand Re-Opening & Fourth of July Celebration
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, June 28
El Mirage Senior Center
14010 N. El Mirage Road
Featuring: Newly remodeled senior center, patriotic show, hot dog lunch.
Admission: Free
Litchfield Park
The Wigwam’s Red, White & BOOM!
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3
The Wigwam’s Patriot Course, Fairway No. 1
300 E. Wigwam Blvd.
Featuring: D.J. entertainment, a rock wall and water slide for youths and carnival games, with fireworks.
Admission: Free. Carnival games are $1 each; rock wall and water slide are $3.
Peoria
Celebrate America! 2019 Fireworks Show at Lake Pleasant
5 to 11 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3*
Pleasant Harbor
8708 W. Harbor Blvd.
Featuring: Food trucks, water slices, bounce houses, live music, with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Admission: $20 per vehicle; $50 VIP parking pass; $50 reserved boat parking pass
Peoria’s All-American Festival
5 to 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Peoria Sports Complex
16101 N. 83rd Ave.
Featuring: Live music, cornhole tournament, water zone, food-eating contests, food and beer concessions, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Admission: Free
Surprise
36th Annual Fourth of July Celebration
6 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Mark Coronado Park
15850 N. Bullard Ave.
Featuring: Live music, food trucks, yard games, and contests, with fireworks at 8:40 p.m.
Admission: Free
Tolleson
Tolleson’s Fourth of July Celebration
4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Tolleson Veterans Park
8601 W. Van Buren St.
Featuring: Water slides, watermelon-eating contest, pizza-eating contest, hot dog-eating contest, food and craft vendors, fireworks.
Admission: Free
East Valley
Chandler
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular
6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Tumbleweed Park
2250 South McQueen Road
Featuring: DJs, vendors, activities, photobooths and fireworks.
Admission: Free*
(*Parking is $5, cash only)
Fountain Hills
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Fountain Park
12925 N Saguaro Blvd.
Featuring: Music, kids bounce houses, rock-climbing wall, vendors and fireworks over the fountain.
Admission: Free
Gilbert
Gilbert’s 4th of July Celebration
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Higley High School
4068 E Pecos Rd
Featuring: Food trucks and fireworks.
Admission: Free
Mesa
Arizona Celebration of Freedom
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Mesa Amphitheatre/Mesa Convention Center complex
263 North Center St
Featuring: live entertainment, a beer garden, food, activity zones with water features, presentations, cultural displays and fireworks.
Admission: Free
Scottsdale
Scottsdale’s 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld
4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
WestWorld of Scottsdale
16601 N. Pima Rd
Featuring: Kids play zone, live entertainment, food, fireworks show, BMX stunt show, and a bull riding rodeo.
Admission: Children $12, Adult $15
Queen Creek
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Schnepf Farms
24610 E Rittenhouse Rd
Featuring: Fireworks, live music, watermelon eating contest, a National Flag Service, artisan vendors, beer & wine garden, VIP A/C area in the Big Red Barn and lawn games.
Admission: Varies (see site for package prices)
North Valley
Anthem
Anthem’s Independence Day Celebration
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3*
ACC Community Park
41730 North Gavilan Peak Pkwy
Featuring: Fireworks, rides, festival food, and activities.
Admission: Free
Carefree
CIVANA’s Second Annual Spectacular Aerial Drone Light Show and Community Block Party
7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 6*
37220 Mule Train Road
Featuring: Local food trucks, live music, drone show spectacular.
Admission: Free
Pinal County
Apache Junction
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Davis Field at Apache Junction High School
2525 S Ironwood Dr
Featuring: Bean bag toss, live entertainment, free watermelon, water games, and inflatables.
Admission: Free
Casa Grande
6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Paul Mason Sports Complex
2525 N Pinal Ave
Featuring: Games, inflatables, water slides, music, contests, vendors, and fireworks.
Admission: Free
Florence
12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Heritage Park
600 N Main St
Featuring: Corn hole tournament, inflatables, food vendors, a live band and fireworks.
Admission: Free
Maricopa
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Copper Sky Regional Park
44345 W. Martin Luther King Blvd
Featuring: Entertainment, activities for the entire family, vendors and colorful fireworks.
Admission: Free
Elsewhere in Arizona
Flagstaff
Flagstaff Festival in the Pines
10 a.m. to 5 p.m
July 4th, 5th and 6th*
Fort Tuthill County Park
2446 Fort Tuthill Loop
Featuring: 100+ independent fine artists, local musicians on two stages, a variety of international food, local community groups and interactive hands-on art activities for children.
Admission: $10, Children 12 and under are free
Prescott
4th of July Fireworks Celebration
12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Watson Lake
2437, 2927 AZ-89
Featuring: Live bands, hydration stations, vendors, bounce houses, and fireworks.
Admission: $5
Tucson
Fourth of July Diamonds in the Sky Celebration
5 pm to 9:30 pm
Thursday, July 4
Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
2500 E. Ajo Way
Featuring: Enjoy a baseball game featuring the Sun Belt College league and stay for the post-game fireworks. Including prizes, $1 hot dogs, giveaways and more.
Admission: $4
Independence Day Celebration at Old Tucson
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 – July 7 *
Old Tucson
201 S. Kinney Rd.
Featuring: Kids games with prizes, pie eating contests and July 4th shows.
Admission: Children $10.95, Adult $19.95
Yuma
City of Yuma 4th of July Spectacular
4 pm to 9:30 pm
Thursday, July 4
Desert Sun Stadium
1280 Desert Sun Drive
Featuring: American style BBQ food and refreshments, pie and hot dog eating contests, child safe play areas, a splash zone with the Yuma Fire department, and fireworks display.
Admission: $1.00 per person (Children 3 and under free)
