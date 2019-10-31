PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's all about wood-fired goodness at a brand new restaurant that just opened in Phoenix.
FLINT comes to us from the team that created LA's famed Baltaire restaurant.
[PHOTOS: See inside FLINT by Baltaire]
FLINT by Baltaire is a contemporary American restaurant housed inside a two-story indoor-outdoor space at the Esplanade, in the heart of Phoenix's Camelback Corridor.
The restaurant's American fare is accented with coastal Mediterranean and bold Middle Eastern flavors. With a kitchen led by Chef/Partner Travis Strickland and Executive Chef Chris Mayo, guests will enjoy seasonal menus full of vibrant, smoky flavors and farm-fresh ingredients.
Diners can try out wood-fired pizzas, shareable dips and spreads paired with house-baked pita bread, whole-roasted chickens carved tableside, and irresistible desserts like the Basque-style cheesecake.
Main dishes include the Flint Burger, a grilled Hangar Steak, Ora King Salmon, Pan Roasted Scallops, Whole Grilled Branzino and Wood Oven Roasted Mary's Chicken. But these chefs are known for their wood-fired pizzas. Try the Margherita, Spicy Fennel Sausage, Prosciutto Di Parm or Roasted Mushroom.
The 9,500 square-foot restaurant seats up to 200 guests. Highlighted by natural woods, chandelier lighting and vintage European furnishings, the raised main dining room is accented by a 2,500-bottle, glass-encased wine room. Just beyond the dramatic foyer, the 75-person lounge boasts a 360-degree walnut-topped bar with vintage black bar stools and a glimmering brass bar display suspended from the ceiling.
FLINT's spacious, al fresco terrace features a retractable shade system, a two-sided fireplace, lush olive trees and zinc-topped tables.
A weekend brunch is set to launch later this fall. And the nightlife is coming soon. A planned "Upstairs at FLINT" will provide an open-air rooftop lounge, with offerings like chef-crafted bar bites and premium cocktails.
Want to watch the chefs at work? FLINT by Baltaire's gleaming, glass-walled kitchen is anchored by wood fired cooking, utilizing an imported Italian wood-burning hearth oven and a custom-built Santa Maria-style grill.
Founding chef of the award-winning LA steakhouse, Baltaire, Travis Strickland developed FLINT's craveable lunch and dinner menus alongside Executive Chef Chris Mayo, a veteran of top Valley restaurants, including J&G Steakhouse, Lon's at the Hermosa Inn and Sumo Maya.
The bar and service team is led by GM Tim Hass, formerly of Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, Four Seasons Scottsdale and Ballast Point Brewing Company.
FLINT by Baltaire
602-812-4818