PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Nothing says summer like fresh peaches. And we found some Valley restaurants featuring that fresh fruit on their summer menus.
One Scottsdale eatery is really planning to highlight the peach this season. Pomo Pizzeria’s summer menu launches June 1, and will be available at three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Gilbert.
Some of the Peach Summer Menu Items include:
-Bruschetta Burrata
(Prosciutto crudo san daniele, burrata di bufala, caramelized peaches, arugula)
-Panzanella Salad
(Heirloom tomato, mozzarella, caramelized peaches, red onions, cucumber, spring mix, arugula, basil and croutons)
-Nirvana Pizza
(Burrata di bufala, stracchino cheese, prosciutto crudo san daniele, caramelized peaches and arugula)
-Carpaccio D’Ananas
(Fresh pineapple sliced paper thin with orange grand marnier sauce and a scoop of blood orange sorbet with peaches)
Visit pomopizzeria.com for more information.
Here are some other "peachy" offerings we found featured on menus around town:
Where better to get fresh peach concoctions than a local farm? Schnepf Farms in Chandler features peach and blueberry pie, peach pie and even (yum) peachy cinnamon rolls.
The "Peach Bellini Cake" features layers of mascarpone Chantilly cream, plus summer peaches, fresh berries and passion fruit puree.
Fresh and delicious! Yelp diners rave about the peach cobbler at Perfect Bear Bistro.
"Brown sugar peach pie" and "blue mango peach pie" are featured on this extensive pie menu.
One of the Vig's "Morning Mules" features a peach and orange blossom flavor.
Arcadia Farms Cafe menu features a peach bellini, made with peach nectar and sparkling wine. And the sangrias can feature peaches when in season.
The white peach sake sangria is made with white wine, Benihana Sake, pineapple juice, white peach and passion fruit purées.
