GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brand-new restaurant is in the works for downtown Gilbert.
Ilegal Modern Cocktail Kitchen will be located above The Brass Tap at 313 N. Gilbert Road, next to Whiskey Row. The term "Ilegal" translates to "Illegal" in English. The theme of the concept is “Let’s do something Ilegal.”
The planned concept is the vision of Erika Rode, the owner and founder of Bitters Bar in Scottsdale.
Ilegal Modern Cocktail Kitchen will feature Arizona-inspired food, items you could find across the state.
Rode told Arizona's Family that the food and beverage menu will feature ingredients from Arizona such as agave, cactus and prickly pear.
She said the restaurant will give guests an experience they have not seen anywhere else with hemp-inspired cocktails. One planned cocktail includes activated charcoal, called the smoking gun.
The restaurant will have a great view of the Gilbert water tower, looking towards the west and south. Guests can sit inside or outside the restaurant. There will be a bar and plenty of seating outside so customers can experience a roof-top bar atmosphere.
Rode has always been interested in opening a concept in Gilbert. In fact, she looked at opening a restaurant in 2016 but it did not work out.
Ilegal Modern Cocktail Kitchen is planning to open in either December 2019 or early 2020.