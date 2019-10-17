SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An upscale Mexican restaurant well-known to diners in LA and the Hollywood area is now making its debut in the Valley.
Toca Madera (which translates to “knock on wood”) is set to open next week at Scottsdale Fashion Square. You can make reservations beginning Oct 22.
The kitchen will be led by Executive Chef Joseph Castillo, a native of Southern California whose culinary experience includes the Patina Restaurant Group and Sushi Roku at the W Scottsdale.
Chefs will pair locally-sourced ingredients with bold flavors, and have also created a unique shared-plate menu.
According to the website, the menu includes ensaladas (salads), platos pequenos ("small plates"), platos grandes ("large plates"), a raw bar, sides, desserts, and happy hour selections.
Small plates include choices such as Pozole Verde, Tostadas, Empanadas Oaxaca and a "Street Taco Box." Main entrees include items like Mole de Olla (shredded chicken breast in Oaxacan mole), pan-seared salmon, scallops and "Fish of the Day."
Diners can select a ceviche option from the Raw Bar, served with choice of house-made plantain chips or warm corn tortilla chips. Or, place an order of tacos from the Taqueria menu. Diners can find plenty of organic, vegan and gluten-free options.
Happy hour? They've got it covered with a wide selection of finger foods like Queso Fundido, Calamari Frito and Manchego Truffle Fries.
And the cocktails are bound to be something special. Toca Madera’s “farm-to-glass” bar program uses fresh, seasonal ingredients in craft cocktails and features a wide variety of fine tequilas and mezcals.
The restaurant offers a feast for the eyes, as well.
Guests will enter the 8,000-square-foot space through a lush courtyard that flows from the dining area to the lounge. Unlike its sister location in West Hollywood, the Scottsdale restaurant features an open floor plan where the expansive dining room provides views into the kitchen and ceviche bar.
A large skylight brings natural light into the sanctuary-like dining room, in the middle of which stand tall ficus trees. Operable glass walls open the dining room to the patio—where fire elements and bronze and brass accents are contrasted by delicate, falling greenery—converting the space into an indoor-outdoor dining spot.
“At our Scottsdale location, we want guests to feel as though they’re stepping into another reality,” CEO Berman said. “From the sophisticated design to the theatrical spirit through which we serve food and beverage, every element has been precisely chosen to provide an unparalleled dining experience. The community has been incredibly supportive since opening Tocaya next door so we’re excited to introduce another one of our concepts to the area.”
Toca Madera joins other high end restaurants like Ocean 44 and Nobu in a new luxury wing at Scottsdale Fashion Square, which has been under a major redevelopment. The wing is anchored by Neiman Marcus.
“Toca Madera at Scottsdale Fashion Square is an exciting concept that reflects how people today want not only delicious food and a great atmosphere, but also a fully immersive, unique entertainment experience that can’t be found anywhere else in the market,” said Michael Guerin, Senior Vice President, Leasing, Macerich. “This is a perfect fit for the experience-forward luxury wing at our always-evolving top property in Arizona.”\
Toca Madera will serve dinner from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays through the end of the year and will be closed Sundays until Nov. 10. Beginning Nov. 9, brunch will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Happy hour, with a limited menu and discounts on food and drink, is 4 to 7 p.m. daily, with extended offerings on Tuesday until 8 p.m.
Scottsdale Fashion Square
4736 North Goldwater Blvd,
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-478-0157
Reservations start on Oct. 22