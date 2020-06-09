PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the best ways to escape the heat, explore Arizona, and practice social distancing is to go camping in the high country. But forest officials say they have seen an increase in trash being left at campsites and human-caused wildfires.

Officials are concerned with so many people out, not everyone knows how to properly and responsibly camp.

Just follow these guidelines and you will have a safe and fun trip.

It's wildfire season, don't bring anything that can spark or flame.

Pack out what you bring in, dispose of all waste. If a dumpster is full, take the trash bag with you until you find a dumpster you can use.

Remain on trails and designated camping areas to reduce your impact on nature.

Follow social distancing protocols and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Remember that fire restrictions are currently in place in all Arizona national forests, so don't plan on having a campfire. Bring a propane stove for cooking and lanterns and headlamps for light at night.

Find more guidelines and camping tips here.