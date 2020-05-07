APACHE-SITGREAVES NATIONAL FORESTS (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are asking visitors to clean up after themselves after record visitation to the area has left an appalling amount of trash.

Over the past couple of weeks, campers, hikers and others enjoying recreational sites in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests left behind a ton of trash. They even left some of the port-a-potties overflowing.

In fact, because most of the port-a-potties are supposed to be closed, feces was actually left on the ground.

Forest rangers reported dumpsters being filled to the brim and excess trash bags tossed on the ground. Rangers even said they found syringes strewn about campgrounds.

Rangers posted pictures of the trash on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests' Facebook page. The pictures showed the feces on the ground and overflowing dumpsters.

"The syringes surprised me as well, when our crews were out there cleaning out the port-a-potties and cleaning up the trash outside the dumpster they had to pick up the bags and the needles were actually poking through and falling onto the ground," said Kacy Ellsworth, public affairs officer for Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

Rangers are urging visitors to leave the forest as it was found. If you pack it in, pack it out. If you have a big bag of trash and you can’t find a dumpster that’s not full to toss it in, throw it in your trunk of your vehicle and look for the next empty dumpster.

If you’re caught illegally dumping or littering, you could be forced to pay $1000 to have it cleaned up.