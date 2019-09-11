FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ – (3TV/CBS 5) – Summer, summer summertime… Time to sit back and unwind. With blazing temperatures over 100 degrees, that’s just what I like to do… sit back, unwind and enjoy a cool, frosty beverage with some friends.
We’re so lucky to live in the Valley of the Sun because we have an abundant amount of sunshine and many restaurants to choose from for happy hour!
A good happy hour has to have good food and cheap drinks! So whether you’re looking for a fancy hangout or a down-to-earth dive bar, there are great deals to be found all over town.
I’ve whipped up a list of some cool happy hour spots in Fountain Hills. So what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and check out these crowd-pleasing happy hour spots north of the Valley.
Flourish
Address: 13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Phone: 480-333-1880
Website: flourishaz.com
Happy Hour: Daily 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Flourish is a restaurant and lounge located on the grounds of the stunning CooperWynd Resort. The bar menu and weekday happy hour is served in the stylish lounge and outdoor dining terrace where you get 180-degree vistas of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Four Peaks in the distance.
Drink specials include $5 draft beers, $7 wine and $8 house spirits. Happy hour bites include $7 gluten free Brussels sprouts, $8 hummus plate, $10 shrimp ceviche, $13 Ahi tacos, $14 Copperwynd burger and $30 a charcuterie board and a house selection bottle of wine.
Arrivederci Cucina Italiana
Address: 12645 Saguaro Blvd, Ste 1, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Phone: 480-816-5895
Website: Arrivederciaz.com
Happy Hour: Every day in the bar! 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Arrivederci Cucina Italiana is known for serving simple, but tremendously flavorful, fine Italian cuisine. Along with signature and traditional Italian dishes, they also offer new and exciting modern Italian creations. Happy hour drink specials are $2.50 for all draft beers and $5 selected wine by the glass. Social hour bites include your choice of Cozze (mussels) marinara, Arrivederci sliders, Polpette al Sugo (meatballs) and calamari friti. For $6 you can order Sorrentina (sliced eggplant), artichoke gratin or Burrata (house made soft mozzarella), $7 for cocktail di Scampi and for $20 your choice of four bruschetta and a house selected bottle of wine.
Saddle Bronc Grill
Address: 11056 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Phone: 480-816-5900
Website: saddlebroncgrill.com
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Saddle Bronc Grill is known for its authentic, traditional small town country vibe and serves up classic American comfort food along with their famous broasted chicken. Live music, multiple TVs and a seasonal happy hour menu complement this watering hole. Social hour drink specials start at $2.50 for 12 oz bottle beer, $2.75 for 16 oz domestic beer, $3.50 well cocktails, $3.75 16 oz craft beer and $5.50 house wine. For $5.99 you can choose from the following happy hour appetizers: burger sliders (2), chicken sliders (2), beef nachos or beef tacos (2).
All American Sports Grill
Address: 16872 E. Ave Of The Fountains, Ste 104, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Phone: 480-816-4625
Website: allamericansportsgrill-az.com
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All American Sports Grill offers innovative, American cuisine and offers fresh modern twists of your traditional bar fare. Everything is prepared from scratch and they source only the finest fresh ingredients available. The menu selection is diverse to satisfy any craving! Happy hour drinks start at $3 for draft pints, $2 off all premium pints, $4 well selection, $5 house wine and house Margarita, $6 grapefruit mojito, Moscow Mule and $10 off any bottle of wine. (house wine excluded). Food from the kitchen starts at $5 for Shishito peppers, 6 crispy wings or Wisconsin cheese curds. $6 classic cheeseburger or flatbread, $7 Caprese salad, artichoke, spinach & feta dip or Margarita pizza. $8 kicked-up mac & cheese, pulled pork sliders or a classic double stack.
Sapori D’ Italia AZ
Address: 11865 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Phone: 480-816-9535
Website: saporiditaliaaz.com
Happy Hour: Tuesday-Sunday 4 p.m. till close. (At the bar only)
Sapori d’ Italia is a family restaurant using recipes that have been handed down from their Italian ancestors. From the fresh house-made pasta and mozzarella to the San Marzano tomatoes and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese imported from Italy, they pride themselves on using only the freshest and most high-quality ingredients. Another cool feature is the authentic wood-fired pizza prepared and baked in a custom-built stone oven imported from Italy. The oven is surrounded by a pizza bar, which is a favorite spot for regulars. Happy hour specials include $1.50 domestic beer, $3 craft beer, $3.50 imported beer and well drinks, $4 glass of wine. For $5 you can choose from the following: Tomato Bruschetta, Mussels, Manila clams, calamari, meatballs, fried calamari, fried ravioli and spaghetti marinara.