QUEEN CREEK, AZ – (3TV/CBS 5) -- Spring is here. Now is the perfect time to invite your friends, turn off your work cell, unwind and enjoy some tasty eats and cheap drinks.
From a microbrewery to a sandy oasis, this is your guide to five happy hours hot spots in Queen Creek where you can nab some great deals!
To help you stay on budget, the days, times and deals are listed below.
So what are you waiting for?
Sip. Nosh. Save. Repeat.
Sushi Creek
Address: 21805 S. Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Phone: 480-677-4333
Website: sushi-creek.com
Happy Hour: Tuesday – Saturday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and ALL day Sunday.
Sushi Creek has established itself as one of the area’s favorite culinary destinations and uses only the freshest and highest quality ingredients available for their diverse menu, guaranteed to please every member of your group. Drink specials start at $2.50 for domestic beers, $3.50 for all house wines and well drinks, $4 for house draft sake and bloody Mary’s, $5.50 for a Japanese bomber, Cosmopolitan or appletini and $6.75 for a sake bomber. Food from the kitchen starts at $2 for edamame, $3.75 for Tuna or Salmon rolls, $4 for your choice of the following rolls: California, Yellowtail, tuna snapper, shrimp, salmon, crab or crispy creek pickles, $4.50 pot stickers, $5 for yakatori skewers, $5.25 creek poppers, $6 shrimp tempura and for $6.50 your choice of calamari or Philadelphia rolls.
Nando’s Mexican Cafe
Address: 20734 E. Victoria Lane, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Phone: 480-878-4000
Website: nandosmexicancafe.com
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (from the bar)
Nando’s Mexican Café has been a fixture in the valley since 2003. It was started by two ordinary guys with dreams of slinglin’ tacos and tequila together. Fast forward to the present and several locations, Nando’s is guaranteed to fill your cravings for Sonoran-style Mexican food. Happy hour specials from the bar include $3 poor man’s margarita and domestic beers, $4 Nando’s margarita, import and craft beers and Nando’s well drinks and $6.50 for Baja brew. Food from the kitchen includes chorizo and bean tacos or a fajita quesadillafor $7.50 and for $8.50 you can order the Mexican sliders, happy hour pizza or Timbo’s ultimate nachos.
Old Ellsworth Brewing Company
Address: 22005 S. Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Phone: 480-935-2796
Website: oldebc.com
Happy Hour: Monday – Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Old Ellsworth Brewing Company is locally owned and operated and is Queen Creeks’s first microbrewery and everything on the menu is made in-house. Happy hour drink specials are $1 off ALL drinks. Social hour appetizers start at $5 for the following choices: 3 Irish eggrolls, 3 Philly eggrolls, Bayou buttons and cheese pull bread. For $6 you can choose (6) jumbo beer brined chicken wings or choke and chili dip, $7 will get you chorizo sliders and for $9 you can order hatch green chili chicken nachos or drunken mussels.
Creek Side Taco Shack
Address: 20401 S. Sossaman Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Phone: 480-987-8782
Website: creeksidetacoshack.com
Happy Hour: Tuesday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Creek Side Taco Shack offers an outdoors experience that’s guaranteed to make you feel like you’re on vacation, but you’re actually in the heart of Queen Creek. So, slip on your flip flops, grab a cold beverage, order some food and play some sand volleyball, corn hole and more at the shack. Social hour drink specials include $1 off all margaritas and draft beers. Food from the shack starts at $2 for homemade chips and salsa, for $6 you can order a basket of street taco (3) or basket of nachos (for $2.25 more you can add chicken, steak or veggies or $3.25 for pork or shrimp) and if you can’t decide what to order, for only $12.99 you can order a taco flight that includes chicken, steak, pork, fish and shrimp tacos.
Bar Vinedo
Address: 7215 S. Power Rd, Ste B107, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Phone: 480-840-9709
Website: barvinedo.com
Happy Hour: Daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and ALL DAY on Sunday
Bar Vinedo offers over 80 wine choices, craft beers and premium spirits. Their menu offers American style fare and is made using only the freshest ingredients. Drink deals are $1 off all beers, $2 off all wines and well drinks. Saturday and Sundays, you can order a mimosas for $15 with .1 cent refills. Specials from the kitchen include $2.50 basket of fries, $3.75 assorted unpitted olives, $5 smoked gouda pickle chips, $6 beer battered pickle chips, $7.75 pulled pork sliders, $8 deviled eggs, $8.50 arancine, $8.75 your choice of Short rib flatbread or calamari, $10 gangster fries or buffalo chicken wings, $10.25 lamb sliders, $13.75 cheese board or taste of the Mediterranean board.
