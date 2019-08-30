TEMPE, AZ – (3TV/CBS 5) – August in the Valley of the Sun means the summer is (almost) over, the weather should be getting cooler and school is back in session.
While many students returned back to Arizona State for the fall semester, we hit downtown Tempe and the surrounding area looking for drink deals and food specials.
And we all know if there’s anything a college student likes better than sitting in a classroom, it's hanging out with friends, drinking and eating… for CHEAP!
I’ve found five hot spots that offer some great deals, a cool vibe and guaranteed good time.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and head out for the night. Cheap drinks are coming right up.
Cotton and Copper
Address: 1006 E. Warner Road, #113, Tempe, AZ 85284
Phone: 480-629-4270
Website: Cottonandcopperaz.com
Happy Hour: Tuesday - Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cotton & Copper is located in south Tempe and is a modern take on the community public house with a bit of a throwback, historical Arizona theme. They’re dedicated to using locally farmed, high-quality ingredients in each unique, seasonal, locally-focused dish. Happy hour drink specials with some cool names include the Club Rio, Sail Inn, Big Fish Pub and Nita’s Hideaway for $9. $8 will get you a Rockin Rodeo, Hollywood Alley, Red River Opry, Compton Terrace or Electric Ballroom. For $12 you can order a Bash on Ash! If you’re not into cocktails, all draft beers and wine by the glass are $1 off. From the kitchen, you can order Scarpetta, Chicharrones or Corn Dumplings for $7. $8 will get you a Farmstead salad (freshly picked veggies and hand-delivered by local farmers) and the O’odham Tepary bean spread with pickled local veggies and hand-rolled crackers for $9. The Meat Candy dish which includes small farm goat or lamb skewered for $17. The Tin Can Charcuterie board is a $1 off-market price.
KUKA Sushi & Izakaya
Address: 1221 E. Apache Blvd, Ste. 103, Tempe, AZ 85281
Phone: 480-306-4386
Website: kukaizakaya.com
Happy Hour: Appetizers & Sushi every day, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Drink Specials vary.
KUKA Sushi & Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant where kuka means “a bite” and izakaya means “pub.” Located near Apache Boulevard and Dorsey Lane, Kuka serves a variety of Japanese dishes including sushi, yakitori, ramen, and stir-fry. Drink specials vary, all mules are $5 off on Monday’s, Tequila Tuesday’s means shots are $2, margaritas are $5 and $2 off premium tequila drinks. Wine Down Wednesday’s are 50% off any bottle, Thirsty Thursdays are half-off pints and pitchers of draft beers and $4 glasses of house wines and Sake Sake Sunday’s are half-off any sake. Social hour bites from the kitchen include the following appetizers: $1.95 edamame, $2.95 seaweed salad or Wasabi Tako, $3.95 squid salad or Gyoza and $4.95 calamari tempura. $3.95 for sushi rolls (5 pcs) include the following: California rolls, Spicy Yellowtail Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll.
Social Hall
Address: 715 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Phone: 480-747-3851
Website: restauranttempe.com
Happy Hour: Everyday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Social Hall offers a new, fresh concept of food and fun to the historic spot that used to house Minder Binders. From the pub-style games, fire pits, hammock swings, live music, signature cocktails and food from the kitchen featuring all the American favorites and Latin specialties, once you step foot inside, you’re guaranteed to create some new memories! Happy hour drink specials are easy to remember, $1 off all drafts, well drinks and house wines. Food from the kitchen starts at $4 for Churros filled with Bavarian cream, topped with a prickly pear caramel & chocolate sauce or roasted Corn Chowder. $5 for Caulilini (hybrid of cauliflower and broccolini) or $6 for your choice of Borracho nachos, wings or calamari with house marinara and lemon aioli.
TRES Kitchen + Bar
Address: 7192 S. Price Road, Tempe, AZ 85283
Phone: 480-897-5300
Website: Trestempe.com
Happy Hour: Sunday – Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tres Kitchen & Bar is a Mediterranean and Southwest blend of flavors that offers freshness, simplicity and modern interpretation by bringing the past and the present together for chef-inspired dishes. In addition to the cuisine, they have a large patio where you can play lawn games such as cornhole and connect four and order drinks from the full service bar. Happy hour drinks start at $4 for draft beers from regional SW and West Coast breweries, $6 for crafted cocktails including Blood Orange Basito, Spiced Pear Sour, La Flaca Margarita, Arizona Sunset and Spanish Red Sangrias and wine by the glass which include Vera Vinho Verde, My Essential Rose and Milou. Social hour bites from the kitchen include $4 marinated QCOM olives, Blistered Shishito Peppers, AZ Tepary bean hummus and Noble Bread. For $6 you can choose from Chef’s Market taco, Chickpea Fritto Misto, Margherita Flatbread, Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates or Papa Bravas.
Casey Moore’s Oyster House at Ninth & Ash
Address: 850 S. Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
Phone: 480-968-9935
Website: Caseymoores.com
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 pm. And Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Casey Moore’s Oyster House is located in old town Tempe at 9th and Ash and has been around since the 1980’s. Casey’s is known as one of the most famous haunted Irish Pubs in Arizona and offers the freshest oysters and seafood along with the finest beef selections, sandwiches, salads and more. Happy hour drink specials are simple to remember, draft beers, well drinks or wine by the glass are $1 off and happy hour bites start at $6 for chipotle hummus, mozzarella sticks, fried clam strips or fried pickle spears. For $7 you can order potato skins, zucchini or shrooms. Chicken wings are $8 and for $10 you can order escargot, calamari rings or Casey’s Chicken wings. While it’s no secret Casey’s “spirit” still lingers in the old house… stop by for happy hour and see if she’s in a mischievous mood.