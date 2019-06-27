PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Summer is here and so are the triple digits.
After a long day at work, nothing feels better than meeting your friends to unwind over a few drinks and cheap eats.
From a historic citrus farm to cool tiki rooms, here are five places in Phoenix guaranteed to keep you cool and keep cash in your pockets.
What are you waiting for? It’s five o’clock somewhere!
Salud!
Buck & Rider
Address: 4225 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018
Phone: 602-346-0110
Website: buckandrider.com
Happy Hour: Every day from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m..
Buck & Rider is a seafood and steak eatery located in the heart of Arcadia with stunning views of Camelback Mountain. Chefs work directly with farmers and fishermen from the northeast, the Gulf Coast and the west coast and food is flown in daily. From the bar you can order $7 house highballs, house wines and featured beers. For $9 you can order from their list of specialty cocktails. Social hour bites are $9 and include Brussels sprouts, crab macadamia rolls, voodoo fried rice, Dixie picnic chicken, white fish ceviche and steak tartare.
Pomelo at the Orchard
Address: 7100 N. 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Phone: 602-633-2600
Website: pomelophx.com
Happy Hour: Monday- Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pomelo at the Orchard is located on the site of Arizona’s first citrus farm in the heart of the Phoenix’s North Central neighborhood. The restaurant was built around a vintage 1920s southwestern territorial house with original fireplaces and ceilings. Pomelo uses fresh and local ingredients and offers classic American food with an Arizona twist. The pomelo and cocktail citrus trees still growing on the property inspire many of their menu items. Stop in and enjoy happy hour in the bar or lounge. Coors light is $4, Dos Equis, Guinness, Mike Hess IPA and Buckler NA are $5, Scottsdale Blonde, Blue Moon and seasonal beers are $6, and Grapefruit Sculpin is $7. Wines by the glass are $6 and the following signature cocktails: pomelo spicy mule, 12th & Barbados, long walks on the peach, bellissimo, the Carl Stewart, prickly pear margarita are $7. Food from the kitchen includes $6 Mexican street corn or chips and salsa, $8, blistered Brussels sprouts, $9, or hummus platter or spinach dip and crispy calamari and shrimp, $10.
Salty Sow
Address: 4801 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Phone: 602-795-9463
Website: saltysow.com
Happy Hour: Everyday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (bar and patio)
Salty Sow is an American Gastropub that serves contemporary farmhouse fare and is known for its farm-to-table eats. The restaurant is located next to Paradise Valley, features outdoor seating and has a dog-friendly patio. Social hour features $2 off signature drinks and wells, $5 house wines and $6 draft beers.
Happy hour bites start at $5 and include your choice of the follow items: carnitas pork taco, pork belly taco or a crispy fish taco. For $6 you can pick from truffled deviled eggs, duck fat fries, or crispy Brussels sprout leaves, and for $7, you can get shrimp firecracker, shrimp bisque, fried chicken tenders or house-made chorizo-stuffed mushrooms.
Mora Italian
Address: 5651 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Phone: 602-795-9943
Website: moraitalian.com
Happy Hour: Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mora Italian is a modern take on the neighborhood eateries found throughout Italy and is conveniently located in central Phoenix. Chef and owner Scott Conant shares his knowledge, passion and his love for Italian flavors with each dish he and his team prepare. From a hearty table-side bread cart, daily handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza and antipasti, you’ll love the contemporary approach to Italian cooking as Chef Conant turns classic dishes and creates bold new ones. Happy hour drink specials include $5 draft beer, house wine, mora sangria, aperol spritz and vermouth spritz. $7 cocktails (Americano, hugo, gin & it, basil mojito) $8 cocktails (old pal and negroni sbagliato) and a house martini for $9.50. Happy hour bites include pork ribs or pork & veal meatballs for $9 or for $10 your choice of salami & cheese, fritto misto or a pizza margherita. For $20 you can order one of the following combos: rimini pizza and bottle of rose, salumi board and bottle of rose, rimini pizza and aperol spritz carafe or salumi board and aperol spritz carafe.
Hula's Modern Tiki
Address: 5114 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Phone: 602-265-8545
Website: hulasmoderntiki.com
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday & Sunday- ALL DAY drink specials
Hula’s is a modern, urban twist on the classic ‘50s & ‘60s tiki bars and restaurants. Walk into the Uptown Phoenix location and you’ll see Hula’s signature fire pit, rattan furnishing, thatch-lined walls, a roof made with real palm fronds, wood-planked décor, porthole and more unique décor that will instantly transport you back to the island. Tiki time drink specials are $3 for bottle beers (Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Light), $4 draft beers, Hula’s signature tropical cocktails: Hula’s Mai Tai, painkiller, Dr. Funk, Juan Ho martini, Blood Orange martini, Tiki Bastard, the Pink Bikini martini, spicy Bloody Mary, Lilikoi margarita, Dark & Stormy, One-Eyed Pyrat, Hawaii 5-0 are $6. The Zombie, Hula’s hurricane and the Tropical Itch are $7 and all glasses of wine are $1 off. From the kitchen, you can order a pork taco or spicy tofu taco for $3, basket of sweet potato or regular fries for $5 or for $6 you can select one of the following items: crispy coconut shrimp rolls, Hawaiian ceviche, spicy Thai fish cakes, crispy fish bites, spicey edamame, samurai beef sticks, surf rider chicken sticks, abalone style calamari, pork stuffed pot stickers, Hula’s chicken wings or Hilo sliders.
