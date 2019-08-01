GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Gilbert restaurant is cooking up some summer fun in the form of burgers!
Liberty Market presents Burger Days 2019! A new burger special will be offered every day for the entire month of August.
Liberty Market is an award-winning restaurant in a historic corner building of Old Town Gilbert on Gilbert Road just north of Elliot.
Pick your day and come in for a month's worth of between-the-buns goodness.
Here's the lineup:
-Aug. 1
Short Rib - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, blue cheese sauce, roasted onion and arugula on onion bun.
-Aug. 2
Carne Asada - 8 oz. Arizona-raised beef patty, drunken beans, grilled green onions, cotija cheese, and guacamole on onion bun.
-Aug. 3
Buffalo Blue Cheese Fry - 8 oz. bison patty, curly fries, buffalo cheese sauce, blue cheese, and chives on a pretzel bun.
-Aug. 4
French Onion - 8 oz. AZ-raised beef patty, sherry caramelized onions, Gruyere cheese, fresh garlic aioli, and au jus, on a Ciabatta bun.
-Aug. 5
Philly Cheese Steak - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, Cheese Whizz, roasted peppers, provolone cheese and onions on Ciabatta bun.
-Aug. 6
Torta Style -8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, topped with adobo braised pork, beans, jalapeño salsa, crema, cotija cheese, avocado, and cabbage slaw, on a bollio bun.
-Aug. 7
The Issac - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, pesto aioli, fried fresh mozzarella, bacon, and tomato on an Italian rosemary bun.
-Aug. 8
Chicken Katsu - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, fried chicken, jalapeño aioli slaw, and Katsu sauce on a sesame bun.
-Aug. 9
Cajun Shrimp - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, roasted red bell peppers and onions, and Tabasco aioli on a Ciabatta bun.
-Aug. 10
Breakfast Nduja - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, sunny side up egg, grain mustard, Seahive cheese, and arugula on ciabatta round.
-Aug. 11
Anti-Pasto - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, fried mozzarella, salami, marinated artichoke, roasted red peppers, pesto, and arugula on a Kalamata olive bun.
-Aug. 12
Aug Korean BBQ - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, Korean bbq sauce, cabbage nauc cham slaw, sesame seeds, rice wine cucumbers, on a brioche bun.
-Aug. 13
Whiskey Onion - 8 oz AZ raised beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and whiskey onions on fried cheddar cheese as the bun.
Aug. 14
Hatch-Frito - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, brisket patty, pepper jack cheese, chipotle bbq aioli, and Fritos on a chili cheese bun.
-Aug. 15
Bourbon BLT - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, bourbon brown sugar bacon, oven dried tomato aioli, and butter lettuce on onion bun.
-Aug. 16
Piggly Wiggly - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, hatch cheddar, pulled pork, sliced ham, fried onion straws, yellow BBQ sauce, and chicharrones on an onion bun.
-Aug. 17
Crab Salad - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, marinated crab salad, cambozola cheese, Tabasco aioli, and butter lettuce on a brioche bun with 9 grain topping.
-Aug. 18
Burrata Burger - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, truffle dressed arugula, bacon, tomato, and black pepper aioli on Italian olive oil bun.
-Aug. 19
Miso Sticky - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, miso and maple glazed pork belly, pickled cucumber and carrots, red onion, thin jalapeño slices, butter lettuce, sesame seeds, and gochujang aioli, on a bollio bun.
-Aug. 20
Pepper Jack Sausage - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, Beehive Barely Buzzed cheese, roasted onions, cajun aioli on a ciabatta roll.
-Aug. 21
Ma's Meatloaf - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty bacon meatloaf, arugula, roasted garlic onion and horseradish aioli on a brioche bun.
-Aug. 22
Cuban Mojo - 8 oz. house blend patty (orange, lime zest, garlic cumin oregano, cilantro, Fresno chiles) Manchego cheese, grilled yellow onions and Anaheim chiles, avocado, and tequila-lime aioli, on an onion bun.
-Aug. 23
Cheesy Tot - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, onion dip ranch, tater tots, hatch chile cheese curds on an onion bun.
-Aug. 24
Crispy Carmen - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, chilaquiles, sunny side up egg, tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese, on a ciabatta bun.
-Aug. 25
Mac Daddy - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, jalapeño bacon mac and cheese, BBQ short rib, grilled red onion, cheddar cheese, and sriracha aioli on a jalapeño Ciabatta bun.
-Aug. 26
Pastrami Style - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on marble rye.
-Aug. 27
Veggie - 8 oz. house made red bean and rice patty, Cajun tofu, and cashew butter on rustic bun.
-Aug. 28
Far East - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, topped with greens, wontons, hoisin aioli, tamarind-ginger glaze on seeded Kaiser roll.
-Aug. 29
Green Goddess - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, Green Goddess dressing, fried zucchini, roasted portobello mushrooms, lemon ricotta, and arugula on a rustic bun.
-Aug. 30
Lobster-Prosciutto - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, brie, Boston lettuce, classic aioli on a french bun.
-Aug. 31
Elk Burger - 8 oz. AZ raised beef patty, speck, peppadews, Gruyere cheese, spring mix, and whole grain mustard sauce on a garlic bun.
LOCATION: 230 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
PHONE: 480-892-1900
Read some of that to my cat. She produced a hairball.. I agree.
I’m going to go every day this month! My doctor thinks I’ll only make it till the 15th tho. I’ll show him.
