PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Veterans Day this year is like any other November 11 where we take a moment to honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect us and our freedom.
In honor of their strength and dedication, companies around the country including here in the Valley have special deals with veterans and active military.
Here are the deals:
- Applebee's - Vets and active military can get a free meal on November 11.
- BJ's Restaurant - BJ's will give vets and active military a free entree up to $14.95 plus a Dr. Pepper with a military ID or proof of service.
- Black Angus - Military and vets will get the All-American Steak Plate for $10.99 on November 11 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Blue Clover Distillery - The distillery will offer a 20% discount on each veteran's entire bill.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Vets and active military get an order of free 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11.
- Chili's - Vets and active military can get a free meal from their select menu on November 11 for dine-in only.
- Cracker Barrel - Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a choice of a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, a slice of fruit cobbler or their All-American apple pie.
- Denny's - Denny's will be giving all active, non-active and veterans a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11 from 5 a.m. to noon with military IDs.
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit - Veterans and active military get a free pulled pork classic sandwich.
- Dunkin'- Free donut to all vets and active military on November 11.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels - Free hot or iced medium coffee for all vets and active military.
- Fired Pie - All active and retired military will get a free entree with either valid ID or uniform at one of their 16 locations.
- Grimaldi's - Vets and active military get 15% off pizza on Veterans Day and every day that ends in 'y'.
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar - Hopdoddy is giving veterans and active military a free classic burger on November 11 with their military ID or uniform.
- IHOP - Free Red, White and Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for vets and active military.
- Kasai Japanese Steakhouse - Kasai is offering vets half off their entree on November 11.
- Kneaders - All active and retired military will get free chunky cinnamon French toast with strawberries, whipped cream and homemade caramel sauce for free. Also, November 11 is National French Toast Day.
- Little Caesars - Vets and active military can get a free $5 lunch combo on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que - Veterans get 20% off for the entire month of November at Lucille's for Military Family Month.
- Macayo's - All active and non-active military and veterans will get one free entree at Macayo's.
- Pedal Haus Brewery - Pedal Haus will have 20% off for all military and veterans on drinks and food on November 11.
- Red Robin - Free Tavern Double Burger with steak fries from November 12 to November 30 for active-military and veterans.
- Quick Quack Car Wash - Quick Quack will be washing vets and active military's cars with their top wash for free from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen - VooDoo's will give all active and veterans one free entree with military ID or proof of service.
- White Castle - White Castle will be giving vets and active military a free combo meal or a free breakfast combo on November 11.