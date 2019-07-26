EAST VALLEY (3TV/CBS5) -- It's shaping up to be a delicious summer in the East Valley, as weekly food truck "Feastivals" take over the streets.
On Friday nights, a Feastival takes place in Gilbert and Queen Creek, and on Saturday night, the trucks roll into Mesa.
The weekly events include multiple food trucks, art, music and live entertainment. And the fun goes on all summer. Each week brings a different lineup of food and drink vendors.
You can check the calendar every week to see which food trucks will be at each location for the coming weekend.
Best of all, admission and parking at the Feastivals is always free!
Seating is limited and you're urged to bring your own chairs, picnic blankets and tables. (You can think of it as a big tailgate party!)
GILBERT
This weekend's Gilbert Feastival takes place Friday, July 26 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
And this one happens to be a special event: Scoop-a-Palooza! Cool off with several ice cream trucks that will be on site to scoop up some frozen goodness.
Here's the expected lineup of food trucks scheduled for Gilbert this week: (subject to change)
DEZ Burritos
French Me
Heavenly Sweets
iScream Sandwich Co.
SuperFarm SuperTruck
Sweet Rolls Ice Cream
The CheeseSteak Joint
Udder Delights
Whip It Good
Friday, July 26
5:30 to 9 p.m.
1225 N Gilbert Rd
(In the Sam's Club parking lot at Gilbert Rd. & Houston)
Gilbert, AZ
More information about the Gilbert Feastivals is available online
.
QUEEN CREEK
Also this Friday night, the Queek Creek Feastival motors into town.
A wide variety of food trucks will be on hand for this event, including some old favorites and possibly some new ones you haven't yet tried. From poutine to tacos to cheesteaks to mac-n-cheese, there's something for everyone.
Here's the expected lineup of food trucks scheduled for Queen Creek this week: (subject to change)
Amercan Poutine
Chef Wades Mac N Cheese
Cuties Lemonade
Elote Man
Hot Pot Caribbean
Kingpin BBQ
Lusilas Island Kitchen
Oh So Good Mini Donuts
Queen Bee Tacos
Queso Good
Sublime Cheesesteaks
Susie’s AZ Kitchen
Taqueria Las Palmas
Waffle Love
Friday, July 26
5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
21802 S Ellsworth Rd.
(In front of the Queen Creek Library)
Queen Creek, AZ
More information about the Queen Creek Feastivals is available online
.
MESA
If you can't make the Friday night Feastivals, Mesa will be serving up some tasty food at the "Mesa Forest Feastival" on Saturday nights. Pioneer Park turns into a foodie fest, with gourmet food trucks offering both sweet and savory dishes.
Here's the expected lineup of food trucks scheduled for Mesa this week: (subject to change)
AwesomeSauce Bowls
French Me
Heavenly Sweets
Kettle Heroes
Udder Delights
Taqueria Las Palmas
Saturday, July 27
5:30 to 9 p.m.
Pioneer Park
Mesa
More information about the Mesa Feastivals is available online
.
You can also go online for information on all of the "Feastivals" and to check out each week's food truck lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.