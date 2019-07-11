PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Which new restaurants will you try this year?
Fall Arizona Restaurant Week is just around the corner, and the participants for this year's event have just been announced.
So get ready to dig in and dine around.
The 2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week will take place from Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 29.
During these 10 days, diners can take advantage of three-course meals and prix-fixe menus for just $33 or $44 per person at participating restaurants around the state.
The event gives diners a chance to try a brand new eatery or sample special menus at favorite haunts.
“Consumer demand for restaurants in Arizona has been the highest it’s ever been and that’s why we see such support each year during both Spring and Fall Restaurant Week,” says Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri.
This year marks the 12th anniversary of Arizona Restaurant Week, a twice-a-year opportunity (including Spring Arizona Restaurant Week, which takes place in May) for local food aficionados to indulge in some of the state’s finest menus and discover hidden local gems.
The 10-day tasting tour also gives Arizona chefs a chance to showcase their culinary creativity beyond their regular menu offerings.
Restaurants participating in Fall Restaurant week include:
· Ajo Al’s
· Alexi’s Grill
· Alto Ristorante e Bar
· Arrowhead Grill
· Artizen
· Avanti
· Barrio Queen
· BKD’s Backyard Joint
· Buck and Rider
· Chart House
· Che Ah Chi at Enchantment Resort
· Chelsea’s Kitchen
· Christos Ristorante
· Citizen Public House
· Cuisine and Wine Bistro
· Deseo at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa
· Different Pointe of View
· Eddie Merlots
· El Chorro
· Elements at the Sanctuary
· Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
· Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
· Fuego Bistro
· Ghost Ranch Modern Southwest Cuisine
· Hearth 61
· Helluva Brewing Company
· J&G Steakhouse
· Kovo Modern Mediterranean
· La Locanda Ristorante Italiano
· Ling & Louie’s
· LON’s at the Hermosa
· Marcellino Ristorante
· Marigold Maison
· Mother Bunch Brewing
· Mowry & Cotton
· Nobuo at Teeter House
· Pasta Brioni
· Paul Martin’s American Grill
· Phoenix City Grille
· Prado at Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia
· Preston’s Steakhouse
· Red’s Bar and Grill
· Rodizio Grill
· Roka Akor
· Roy’s in Chandler
· Rusconi’s American Kitchen
· Ruth’s Chris Steak House
· Salut Kitchen Bar
· Sam & Luca Rustic Kitchen
· Seasons 52
· Shady Park Tempe
· Southern Rail
· T. Cook’s
· Tempo Urban Bistro
· The Canal Club
· The Capital Grille
· The Covenant
· The Dhaba
· The Gladly
· The Keg Steakhouse & Bar
· The Melting Pot
· The Mission
· The Parlor Pizzeria
· The Phoenician Tavern
· The Sicilian Butcher
· The Stockyards Restaurant & 1889 Saloon
· The White Chocolate Grill
· Timo Wine Bar
· Tommy V’s Urban Kitchen & Bar
· Urban Margarita
· Vincent on Camelback
· Virtu Honest Craft
· Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho
Diners can view a complete list of restaurants participating in Fall Arizona Restaurant Week online at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com.
'New restaurants and menus will be added as participation grows. ARW welcomes all new restaurant participation in this fall’s event. Applications can be completed online at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com/restaurant-participation.
