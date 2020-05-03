PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many businesses have had to make drastic changes to survive the last couple of months, during the COVID19 pandemic, but some of the changes might actually be for the better, and might be here to stay. Technology is taking over, and it's taking over the music industry as well.
For instance, in a Scottsdale home-studio, playing solo, and surrounded by one impressive Star Wars collection, you can hear Guitarist Joshua Craig Podolsky putting the pedal to the metal. From heavy rock to Latin-infused acoustic guitar, any style, Joshua can play on the fly.
"It's just honesty, it's integrity and it's raw, and it pretty much burns a nerve when you listen to it, when you put it on," he says.
This master-shredder of "Alien Blakk" has an out of this world line-up, jamming with Coolio, Christina Aguilera, and Xzibit, to name a few. It's a passion that started at the age of 14, as a kid, working in a record shop.
"Nothing matters more to me than the 65 dollar guitar my father first bought me that I took my first lesson on." That lesson changed his life's rhythm, and he hopes it could do the same for others.
"There’s nothing better than having a relationship with an artistic craft, you can push forward and will mean something to you for the rest of your life." That's why he's taught guitar, one-on-one for years. But, through stay-at-home orders, he says don't fret. He's now meeting his students virtually, and adopting a whole new way of bringing teacher and student together.
Through Facetime, he's found a way of staying safely connected, so his students never miss a beat.
"This whole situation is propelling a lot of industries, including ours with music into the digital age, which is fantastic," Student Evan tells us. And, he says these virtual lessons cut down on travel, and time, and wonders why they hadn't been doing this, all along.
"It just makes things so much more accessible, you can be across the country from someone and you'd still have the opportunity to study and learn and I think that's a beautiful thing."
And, for those needing a little stress-reliever or an outlet, Joshua might be your music man. For Jeff, he couldn't be more amped.
"This is what I've been doing a lot of times with the whole quarantining is working on music," says Jeff. "It takes you to a different place, it's a break if you will."
As many industry's face change, Joshua's pick? That virtual music lessons strike a chord, and will be the new sound of the season.
"If there's a way to keep something consistent and enthusiastic, hopefully it's music," Joshua says. "Even if it's only heard by you and no one else hears it, it's going to be the most important thing that most people do to have a moment of peace.
To Contact: Joshua Craig Podolsky/Guitarist, Author & Instructor
Guitar Lessons
$40/30 mins
$60/45 mins
$80/per hour