(3TV/CBS5) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the cereal aisle.
Elf on the Shelf cereal is making its debut in Walmart stores now, well in advance of the holiday.
The Kellogg's cereal will contain red and green magical star pieces, marshmallows, sugar cookie flavor and edible glitter. The expected retail price is $3.64.
But that’s not all. Walmart is also releasing another Elf on the Shelf-inspired sweet treat.
Elf on the Shelf "Cake Bites" have arrived just in time for your snacking pleasure.
They come in two flavors: Christmas Cake (vanilla cake + vanilla icing) and Hot Cocoa (chocolate cake + marshmallow icing.) They'll sell at $3.48.
There’s even a space on each bag of cake bites for your elf to write messages – the perfect school lunch surprise!
So What is Elf on a Shelf?
"The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" is a 2005 children's picture book, written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell, and illustrated by Coë Steinwart.
The book tells a Christmas-themed story that explains how Santa knows who is naughty and nice. It describes elves visiting children during the holiday season.
The Elf on the Shelf comes in a keepsake box that features a hardbound picture book and a small scout elf. It has become a beloved tradition for parents hide the elf doll around the house for kids to find each morning.
The book tells how the magic might disappear if the scout elf is touched, so the rule for The Elf on the Shelf states, "There's only one rule that you have to follow, so I will come back and be here tomorrow: Please do not touch me. My magic might go, and Santa won't hear all I've seen or I know." Although families are told not to touch their scout elf, they can speak to it and tell it all their Christmas wishes so that it can report back to Santa accurately.