PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - I dough-nut know about you but today is National Doughnut Day and it's the perfect excuse for some delicious goodness!

Looking for a place around the Valley to celebrate? Here are some places that have deals today:

  • Dunkin' - Today only, you can a free classic doughnut when you buy any drink. Plus, you can enter a chance to win free doughnuts for a year on their Instagram page. The party continues Saturday and Sunday with Grubhub which is offering a free half-dozen doughnuts on Dunkin orders of $10 or more. 
  • Krispy Kreme - Get any doughnut for free. 

Here are some doughnut shops to check out today:

There are plenty of other doughnut shops around the Valley with fresh and tasty doughnuts! 

By the way, carbs don't count today! 

 

