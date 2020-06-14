PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Father's Day is coming up and will be here before you know it. The best way to celebrate? Getting your dad some good food of course.
Here some good deals around the Phoenix-area:
- Americano: For $85 a person you an celebrate dad with Americano's "Wagyu, Whiskey and Cigar" menu. It comes with a Zaddy's Beer, Granyon Canyon Prickly Pear Vodka or Pacifico Clara Carreno Espadin with chili-salt for a drink. Appetizer options include Octopus Fritto, pickled fennel puree and salsa peperoncino or wagyu meatball. The main course will include sirloin wagyu steak and frites with truffle maitre’d butter and roasted garlic aioli or Pappardelle pasta with milk braised lamb, house-made tomato sauce, mascarpone and mint. Americano also has a wine pairing special for $35. If you are interested in this deal, you can make a reservation on their website.
- Angry Crab Shack: As long as your dad isn't a crab on Father's Day, take him to Angry Crab Shack to eat some. For $65, you can get a Father's Day Seafood Boil Bag with lobster tail, mussels, head off shrimp, snow crab, corn and potatoes for dine-in or carryout.
- Barrio Queen: There are a variety of great deals at Barrio Queen including a featured Father's Day dish - Arrachera Con Chilaquiles Rojos for $24, a featured Father's Day drink called "Who's Your Daddy" for $13. They are also offering a variety of take out packages including a 3-4 person one for $38 that includes four cheese enchiladas, sauces, any four tacos, Mexican rice and black beans, chips and salsa and eight mini churros. Take out margarita kits are also available starting at $29 through $90. To order, call your local Barrio Queen location.
- BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Buy your dad a gift card this year. Every $50 gift cards will get you a $10 bonus card and are available now through June 21. The bonus card will be valid June 22 through July 12.
- Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers: Dads eat free all day at Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers.
- Daily Dose: Daily Dose has a whole menu of specials for dad this year that are available for takeout or dine-in. Pork chop and eggs is available for $14, chilaquiles Benedict for $13, cinnamon churro Belgian waffle with all the fixings for $12 and a few other options. Bloody Marys are available for $5 and bottles of champagne for $15.
- Fired Pie: For $14, dads can make their own pizza creation then take it home to cook it on the grill. They are also giving away a wood-fired outdoor pizza oven on their social media accounts. You can also pick up some par-bake pizza too.
- Flower Child: Get a Family Pack To-Go for $44 that you can order online. It comes with choice of protein, two large sides and a large chopped vegetable salad. You also have the option of building your own bundle too. There is also options to buy food to go as well to celebrate dad.
- Grimaldi's Pizzeria: This year, Grimaldi's has a special Father's Day deal that will start on June 19 through June 21 for dine-in or carry out for $40. The deal includes an 18 inch traditional cheese pizza with a large house or Caesar salad and a bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon. You can purchase two Father's Day themed Tribute Wine Labels to customize the wine bottles for dad. Orders can be places online or by phone.
- Hash Kitchen: If your dad loves breakfast, than Hash Kitchen is a great place to take the dad in your life for Father's Day. They can get a banana fosters pancakes for $11, Nutella and banana waffle for $11 and dishes like lobster hash for $18 and a bunch more. You can visit them at their Scottsdale location.
- Los Sombreros: If dad loves to grill, then you got to check out their Grill at Home Kits for Dad for $50. It comes with two eight-oz. marinated flat iron steaks, two marinated bone-in chicken breasts, one build-your-own tomato and Oaxaca cheese salad kit, one pint of rice, one pint of black beans or refried beans, four flour tortillas, five oz. of shredded jack cheese and a 32 oz. growler of beer between Pacifico, Modelo Especial, Dog Fish, Dos Equis Lager, or Modelo Negra. Pre-order now until June 20 for pick up on Father's Day. You can place orders on their website or call them - Uptown location at 602-601-6390 ext. 2 or Scottsdale 480-994-1799 ext. 2.
- Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ: Get a BBQ Feast package to take home and get a $10 bonus card on Father's Day weekend. There are three varieties of BBQ Feasts including Easy Feast, Family Supper, and Lucille's Super Feast. Easy Feast comes with six biscuits and apple butter, choice of baby back ribs or St. Louis ribs, whole smoked BBQ chicken, four pints of sides, BBQ sauces and four Tootsie pops. Family Supper includes choice of ribs, two BBQ chickens, your choice of pulled pork, rib tips, or sausage, and four sides of your choosing. Both feed four people and up. The Lucille's Super Feast feeds 12 people or more. It comes with three racks of ribs of your choosing, four half BBQ chickens, choice of two sausage, tri tip, pulled pork, rib tips, smoked turkey or sliced brisket, a large tossed salad and choice of six sides. Prices vary.
- Maggiano's Little Italy: Order a Cold-Prepped Father's Day Bundle for $99 that feeds four people. It's available for pick up and includes sausages and peppers, mini meatballs, Caesar salads, mom's lasagna, fettucine alfredo, chicken picatta, roasted garlic broccoli, New York-style cheesecake and Gigi's butter cake. If ordered June 19 or June 20, guests will also get a dozen lemon cookies. Orders can be placed on their website.
- Mavrix: Mavrix takes it up a notch with Mavrix's Inaugural Dad-A-Rama Brunch. It comes with a $10 gift card for dad, a buffet brunch and an hour of bowling. To participate, you must have a reservation scheduled for Father's Day. There are two options - Signature Bowling and Brunch for $40 a person for four to six people or VIP Spark Bowling & VIP Brunch for $60 a person for four to six people. You can make reservations on their website.
- Mountain Shadows: Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe meal for $49 at Mountain Shadows this year for dine-in or pick up. They also have gifts you can offer your dad including a $349 Summer Unlimited Golf Pass that is good through September 20 and their Birdies, Brews and Views deal for $94 a person and dad can play some golf, have a beer and then eat a Birdie Club Sandwich at Rusty's.
- Mora Italian: This year, Mora Italian is offering a Father's Day special for $60 dine-in per person and $50 carryout. Meals come with a 12 oz Niman Ranch Sirloin Steak with Bagna Cauda Frites. Dads can also get a cigar and a choice of a beverage from a pre-selected list. Alcohol drinks are excluded from carryout.
- Octane Raceway: Take your dad kart racing for Father's Day. They are offering three packages - Race and Brunch for $35 per person that comes with helmet and sock rentals, one kart race, a manly brunch and a gift for dad, VR & Brunch for $60 which comes with a 45-minute VR session, a manly brunch and a gift for dad, and lastly, brunch only for $18 for 10 and up and $6 for ages four to nine. You can make reservations on their website.
- Pedal Haus Brewery: Pedal Haus is offering three specials this year for Father's Day including chicken fried steak and eggs with Haus made gravy and hash browns for $16, cast iron pork chili verde with hatch chilis and potatoes topped with a sunny side up egg for $14 and a New York strip steak with Haus made bechamel creamed spinach, cremini mushrooms and cippolini onions for $25. Dads will get a free branded glass that says "Father's Day 2020" with purchase of any special menu item. For every $25 spent, guests will get a $5 bounce back car for dine in only to use at another time.
- PHX Beer Co.: At their Scottsdale location, on Father's Day, dad can get $4 PHX Beer Co. beers with a limit two. Bacon comes free on any entree, pizza or sandwich for dad. And for $10 PHX Beer Co. is offering a Dad's Favorite Bacon and Beer Flight. At their Phoenix location, you can enter the dad in your life to win a free Traeger Mesa 22 Grill that is worth $500 now through June 19 either by texting PHXBeer to 20300 or here.
- SanTan Brewing: There are multiple ways to celebrate dad this Father's Day at SanTan Brewing. One way is getting a brewery and distillery tour at their production facility in Chandler for just $15 that comes with samples. They are offered every hour Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Second, spend Father's Day at the pub and enjoy a full menu and variety of different SanTan drinks.Third, dad can join the Cask Club which is a subscription-based membership for super fans of SanTan. Comes with a curated box of six bottles of different drinks. First box can be ready for Father's Day and they come with 20% off SanTan tours, a free bottle of bitters on your birthday and $20 gift cards for any membership referrals. It is $250 every six months. You can pick up a BBQ package that comes with all the best BBQ fixings you can order on their app to go. And lastly, a Dad's Night Out at Spirit House where dad's can go out to celebrate fatherhood without the kids. They can taste a bunch of different drinks at the Chandler SanTan Brewing Company. If interested, you can visit here for more information.
- Sicilian Baker: Dad have a sweet tooth? Head over to Sicilian Baker for some cannolis for $2 to $13, pastries for $7 and a whole spread of espressos.
- Sicilian Butcher: Get Tony's Steak Meatballs for $19, shrimp scampi meatballs for $19 and other great dishes to help celebrate dear ol' dad.
- Thirsty Lion: Free brunch of dads who are eating with their families from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Father's Day. Dad gets a free entree of his choice. You can make reservations on their website.
- Tomaso's: Treat dad to some lobster bisque for $12, carpaccio for $14, seafood medley cioppino for $56 and their Best Ever Lasagna for $20.
- VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen: Father's Day is all about soul food this year at VooDoo Daddy's. For $85.95 you can get a family take out meal that comes with hand battered buttermilk chicken tenders, cheese grits, gumbo, eight beignets and six pack of Red Stripe. If you are interested, you can called them to preorder the deal for pickup on their website or by calling 480-659-6145.
- Zinque: Zinque offers breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner which is perfect if your dad can't decide. They offer a bunch of French-inspired dishes like salami tartine for $13, poilane bread, steak frites for $29 and grilled whole branziono for $34.
- ZuZu: Head to ZuZu's at Hotel Valley Ho for brunch or dinner this Father's Day. You can get a Double Steak Benedict with short rib ragout and poached eggs for $18, a 16 oz. charbroiled ribeye 'Oscar Style' with king crab hollandaise for $42 and a variety of other great dishes. You can make reservations at 480-421-7997.
Father's Day is June 21st so make sure you figure out how you want to celebrate dad this year. Also, if there isn't a dad in your life, these deals are still great inspirations for having a nice meal with the people you love in your life.