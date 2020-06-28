PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What is a national holiday without some good food? Fourth of July is no different especially if you not up to powering up the grill in the heat.
Here are some deals on food around the Phoenix-area this July 4th:
- Americano: Get a Bourbon & Family-Style Barbecue meal for $55 a person. Drinks include Salted Watermelon Sours. Appetizers include Ligurian Onion Focaccia, Waygu meatballs and Caesar salad. And the main course comes with the choice of Americano Smokehouse Barbeque Mary’s Chicken, house salsiccia, Linz Beef “Long Island cut” steak, Cavatappi alla Cacio e Pepe with garlic crumble, corn on the cob and Italian potato salad. For reservations, call 480-573-0001 or email ciao@theamericanorestaurant.com.
- Barrio Queen: Barrio Queen will be having a variety of take out specials this Fourth of July including $38 take outs for three to four people, $55 for five to six people and take out margarita kits.
- Capital Grille: Get a Capital Steak Grille Box this Fourth of July to have a BBQ at home. They come with four uncooked steaks, signature steak sauce and seasoning. You can choose between bone-in dry aged New York strip, bone-in prime ribeye or a combination of both.
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: Order a family bundle of baby back ribs or chicken tenders with two family-sized sides and six honey butter croissants for $24.99.
- Cheesecake Factory: From June 29 to July 5, you can over seven items for $20 either for pickup, delivery or curbside to-go. All you gotta do is order through DoorDash or the Cheesecake Factory websites or apps. The deal comes with two Happy Hour Burgers, two orders of fries, two drinks and one slice of Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake.
- Eddie V's: Order a Marketplace Box this Fourth of July that comes with uncooked prime steaks and lobster to cook at home. You can also order filet mignons, New York strip, prime bone-in ribeye and lobster, Eddie V's Black Tie Seasoning and festive sparklers. Prices vary.
- Fired Pie: Get 20% off on Fourth of July for the whole family. It is applicable for online and in-person ordering with the codeword "USA".
- Ghost Ranch: Head over to Ghost Ranch for the Fourth of July for some special brisket.
- Jimmy Johns: Buy one sandwich and get one half off with the code "saveon2" with online and app orders.
- Kasai Japanese Steakhouse: Get 10% off your entire check on July 4th and 5th if you wear red white and blue or an American flag.
- Krispy Kreme: Get a Patriotic Doughnut at Krispy Kreme or a Strawberry Sparkler Doughnut, Original Freed Ring Doughnut or a Firework Doughnut this Independence Day.
- LongHorn Steakhouse: Order curbside to go steaks including their bone-in Outlaw Ribeye, Flo'd filet and LongHorn Porterhouse steaks to grill at home.
- Mrs. Fields: Through July 5, get 20% off online items with the code FLAG20.
- On The Border: Get the Liberita for $5 - it's a red, white and blue frozen margarita that is available until July 19.
- Pedal Haus Brewery: Get a Independence Party Pack for $44 that come with two American flag wristbands, two pairs of Pedal Haus sunglasses and eight pack or two growlers of Pedal Haus Day Drinker Light Lager. For $15 more you can add two brats and all the fixings.
- PHX Beer Co.: Get a Bird City Beer Brat for $11. The brat is cooked in Bird City Lager and topped with onions and green peppers on a hoagie roll served with Horse Porter mustard, seasoned fried, coleslaw or cowboy caviar. You can also get a Red, White and Bleu burger for $15 that come with an eight oz. AZ grass fed angus burger with bleu cheese and bleu cheese dressing on a challah roll with tomato and onion and seasoned fried, coleslaw or cowboy caviar.
- Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill: Experience happy hour all day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with $1 off draft pints, $5.95 well drinks, house wine and margaritas. If you buy a $100 gift card, get a $20 bonus card free.
- Tikka Shack: Get 15% off takeout orders of $15 or more with the code "AZ15OFF".
- U.S. Egg: Get $3 off mimosa fights and enjoy Stars and Stripes Waffles this Independence Day.
- VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen: Get your New Orleans fix at VooDoo Daddy's on Fourth of July. You can enjoy $5 4th of July Hurricanes and other drink specials.