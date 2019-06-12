PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Ready to celebrate Dad this weekend? Father's Day is Sunday, June 16.
There's no shortage of food and drink specials available at restaurants around the Valley on Father's Day. Here's a list of some great Dad's Day dining deals you won't want to miss.
Cool off with free root beer floats for dad at Matty G’s Steakburgers & Spirits in Mesa. On Sunday, June 16, Matty G’s is offering all dads a free root beer float with the purchase of any meal. The floats are made with frozen vanilla custard and are regularly priced at $5 each.
Donut Bar has dads in mind this week with the launch of its limited-run Dad Box. The specialty box of donuts features one-of-a-kind designs that are the perfect nod to everyone’s first hero, from mustache maple bars to golf-inspired glazes. Dad Boxes are available now at Donut Bar Scottsdale.
Calling all adrenaline junkies! Octane Raceway is hosting its 10th annual "Man Brunch" for those dads looking for friendly competition on Father’s Day. Families can choose to race, play VR (virtual reality) or just have a huge breakfast. Two reservation times are available -- 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.–noon. The "Race & Brunch" package is $35 per person. The "VR & Brunch" is $60 per person. And for brunch only? $18 for adults, $6 for kids ages 4-9. Reservations
are required.
This Father's Day treat Dad to a burger and beer at Arcadia Tavern. Located on the corner of 48th Street and Indian School Road, Arcadia Tavern will offer $10 burgers, as well as happy hour all day on Sunday, June 16. Arcadia Tavern is a great place to watch a game, gather with friends or just bond with dad. To book in advance, call 602-840-3950.
Go big for dad on this Father's Day weekend! From Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is offering a special three-course menu featuring a 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk!
And for Father’s Day only, Fleming’s will open at 10 a.m. with a special three-course brunch menu featuring Signature Eggs Benedict with Sliced Filet Mignon, Crab Cake or Surf & Turf, Barbecue Scottish Salmon, Steak & Spring Vegetable Quiche and Filet & Lobster. There is also a special children’s brunch three-course menu.
The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen will celebrate Father's Day with Whiskey & Hops 4 Pops on Sunday, June 16. Specials will include $2 Phoenix Ale Brews with entrée purchase, or a flight of whiskeys for just $7.87 for Dad.
Get ready to say “Felice Giorno Del Padre,” because Pomo is celebrating Italian-style on Father’s Day, with all-day happy hour at all three locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix and Gilbert. Specials include mini meatballs for $6, Calamari ($7), Salumi Board ($8), Crostini ($7) and much more! Libations include a $4 Italian Prosecco, $5 Peroni, $4 house wines and $2 off craft cocktails.
Roy's - Chandler & Desert Ridge locations
Celebrate Father’s Day with brunch or dinner at Roy’s on June 16, starting at just $39. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a three-course brunch, including menu favorites like Kalua Pork Benedict and a Hawaiian Seafood Omelet. Or, come in for dinner from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. and enjoy Slow-roasted Prime Rib Beef or Misoyaki Butterfish. You can make reservations online
.
Both Luci’s at the Orchard and Pomelo at the Orchard are offering $3 draft beers for dad in honor of Father’s Day on June 16. Pomelo at the Orchard is part of Luci’s Urban Concepts. Located at 7100 N. 12th Street, this full-service restaurant serves American food and craft cocktails with an Arizona twist. Luci’s at the Orchard is also located at 7100 N 12th St. The patio is the perfect place to enjoy Dad's Day, and you'll enjoy being surrounded by more than 80 citrus trees on a historic orchard property.
Rusconi's American Kitchen - Phoenix
Whether Dad wants a special brunch or dinner, Rusconi's American Kitchen has something just for him. For $40, a brunch includes a complimentary Bloody Mary or draft beer, a wood-grilled prime flat iron steak with vegetable bread pudding, and a grilled peach and white chocolate bread pudding for dessert. Dinner, which costs $52, includes an appetizer like sweet shrimp, seared ahi tuna, an entree like flat iron steal or boneless short ribs with white-truffle scented macaroni and cheese. Dessert choices include a dark chocolate bread pudding or a caramelized banana and Madagascar vanilla creme brulee.
Mancakes, anyone? Just for Father's Day, Daily Jam will be serving up “Mancakes,” stacks of pancakes with different combinations that could include eggs, bacon, potatoes, candy, fruit and more. One dollar from each stack of Mancakes will be donated to The 100 Club of Arizona
, which provides financial assistance to families of first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.
Let T. Cook's do the prep work this Father’s Day with a luxurious "Father's Day Grill Kit." Enjoy two 6-ounce American Wagyu strip steaks, summer vegetables, fingerling potatoes, all the seasonings and more. A Grill Kit for Two is $99. To reserve, call 602-808-0766. Or, just come to T. Cook's enjoy a traditional Sunday Market Brunch between 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Adults are $46 and children are $25. The brunch includes unlimited, buffet-style Mediterranean seafood, a grand display of favorite brunch selections and bakeshop specialties and sweets, along with a choice of one entrée. Pricing also includes a mimosa, coffee, tea, orange juice or soda.
Treat dad to a delicious brunch from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hearth '61 at the Mountain Shadows Resort. Choose dishes from a seasonal menu and savor complimentary chocolate and sun-dried cranberry scones. Special for Father's Day, Hearth '61 will be offering a Smoked Brisket Hash with beer-braised onion, organic spinach and an over-easy egg ($15). Their seasonal dinner menu
has all of dad’s favorites served from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., plus a featured Oven-Roasted Niman Ranch N.Y. strip loin "Oscar" with asparagus, béarnaise sauce, Dungeness crab legs, gratin potatoes and broccolini ($48).
Get cooking with dad at Roka Akor in Scottsdale this Sunday. The restaurant is offering an interactive cooking class at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. The Father's Day cooking class lets you cook up pork belly maple chicken yakitori with spring onion scallops, wasabi dust and shiso yuzu miso-marinated black cod, and rib-eye with wafu dressing. And it's all served with Roka’s signature sweet potatoes, broccolini, and mushrooms. Price is $150 per person. To register, call 480-306-8800.
It's a special seasonal treat for the brunch-loving dad at Seasons 52. A special three-course brunch is being offered on Father's Day for $29.50 per person. Entrees include prime steak and eggs, shrimp and polenta and "Upright French Toast." For dinner, enjoy their take on a classic surf and turf pairing for $38.50 per person.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, fathers can indulge in a specialty brunch at Salty Sow. Selections include honey rosemary-dipped fried chicken and waffles, pork belly hash, honey ham, cast iron skillet scrambles, rotisserie turkey, and hot-smoked salmon. Brunch is $34.95 for adults, $19.95 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids under 5. For reservations, call 602-795-9463.
Famous Dave's - Various locations
Take Dad out for lunch or dinner at a Valley Famous Dave's during Father's Day weekend, and he will receive a $10 reward card. The offer is valid Friday, June 14 through Father's Day, June 16. Valid only in Chandler, Peoria, Mesa Riverview or SanTan Village locations. Not valid with any other offer or discount.
Let dad "loaf around" this weekend with a free loaf of bread from Wildflower. On Sunday, June 16, Wildflower is offering fathers a FREE loaf of Sourdough Batard (while supplies last)! A batard is a type of baguette that is shorter and almost football shaped.
Match Restaurant and Lounge - Phoenix
What dad doesn't enjoy a hearty breakfast? Available exclusively on Father’s Day, Match Restaurant and Lounge will serve up the Steak and Eggs Breakfast, which features steak, eggs, grits and Texas toast. Dads can also enjoy $2 draft beers all day long on the holiday.
Organ Stop Pizza - Mesa
Can dad carry a tune? Come check out Organ Stop Pizza's "Father's Day Musical Luncheon." It's an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet and salad plus unlimited soft drinks. Adult tickets cost $12, and tickets for kids 3-9 cost $10. Beer, wine and ice cream are available for purchase at an additional charge. Advanced ticket purchase is required. Tickets are available online or you can purchase them in the restaurant gift shop. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. The show starts at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Marcellino Ristorante - Scottsdale
On Father's Day, Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante will dish up a Father’s Day dinner from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. Guests can order from the normal dinner menu or choose from several specials, including veal chop, boneless rib-eye and baby lamb chops. Dads will enjoy a complimentary tiramisu for dessert. A special children’s menu is also available. Reservations are required. Call 480-990-9500 to reserve a table.
-Fat Tuesday
$3 "Man-mosas," plus half off appetizers & pizzas
-Whiskey Rose
$16.99 all-you-can-eat ribs + two sides.
-Opa Life Greek Cafe
$2 draft beers or mules.
-Saddle Ranch
$3.79 Bloody Marys and mimosas with the purchase of a meal until 3 p.m. + a complimentary bull ride for dad.
-Shane’s Rib Shack
Free six-piece boneless wings & fries with any full-rack baby back rib plate with sides
-Salt Tacos y Tequila
$15.99 all-you-can-eat carne asada + a 32 oz. Bud Light, Four Peaks or Man Michelada for a penny. Regular brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
-Kabuki Japanese Restaurant
Three panko-battered Golden Tiger Fried Shrimp + 12-ounce Sapporo draft beer combo for $10.
-Which Wich
BOGO 7-inch regular sandwich with the purchase of a 7-inch regular sandwich.
-Mama Gina’s Pizzeria
Meat Lovers or Supreme Pizza, six wings and 1 pint of beer for $29.95. $3 pints of beer all day.
-Cold Stone Creamery
Free “Like It” create-your-own ice cream for all dads.
-Fractured Prune Doughnuts
10% off half a dozen or more doughnuts.
-Popbar
Free unlimited dippings and toppings with the purchase of any pop all day.
