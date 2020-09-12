PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The 2020 Arizona Restaurant Week starts September 18 through the 27th at a variety of Arizona restaurants.
According to the Arizona Restaurant Association, over 131 restaurants are participating the list continues to grow.
“We feel not only gratitude but also great pride in the fact that the local dining community has showed up again and again in support of our industry since closures and limited re-opening mandates,” says Arizona Restaurant Association President and CEO Steve Chucri. “We are thrilled to see that dining out — whether that means in-restaurant or getting take-out — is still such an important part of people’s lives.
Here is a list of some of the participating restaurants:
- Aiello's East Coast Italian
- Ajo Al's Mexican Café (four participating locations)
- Alexi's Grill
- Alter Ego
- Arrowhead Grill
- Avanti Restaurant
- Barrio Queen (five participating locations)
- Buck & Rider
- Charleston's Restaurant (two participating locations)
- Charr an American Burger Bar
- Chauncey Social
- Chelsea’s Kitchen
- Christos Ristorante
- Dust Cutter
- Eddie Merlot’s Prime Aged Beef and Seafood
- El Chorro
- Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (three participating locations)
- Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale
- Honey Bear's BBQ
- Huss Brewing Company Taproom + Kitchen
- Indian Delhi Palace
- Kitchen West Restaurant at The Scottsdale Resort
- La Locanda Ristorante Italiano
- Liberty Market
- Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
- Litchfield's at The Wigwam
- Lon's at the Hermosa Inn
- Los Sombreros (two participating locations)
- Marauder’s
- Marcellino Ristorante
- Ocotillo Restaurant
- Pasta Brioni
- Phoenix City Grille
- PHX Beer Co.
- Pitch Pizzeria
- Prado at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
- Preston's Steakhouse
- PV Pie & Wine
- Red's Bar & Grill at The Wigwam
- Roy's (Chandler)
- Rusconi's American Kitchen
- Salty Sow
- Sel
- St. Francis
- Stock & Stable Modern American Gastropub
- Tempo Urban Bistro
- The Canal Club at The Scott Resort and Spa
- The Capital Grille (two participating locations)
- The House Brasserie
- The Market by Jennifer's Restaurant + Bar
- The Melting Pot Restaurant (two participating locations)
- The Sicilian Butcher (two participating locations)
- The Stockyards Restaurant & 1889 Saloon
- Tomaso's on Camelback
- Tomaso's Italian Kitchen
- Tommy V’s Urban Kitchen & Bar
- Tres Kitchen and Bar
- Twist Bistro and Gallery
- Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen
- Zinc Bistro
- ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho
Each one has different menus for a great price. It’s a great excuse to try some restaurants you haven’t had the chance to get out yet. And this year due to COVID-19, there will also be takeout options available.
Here are menus from participating restaurants:
- Blanco Tacos + Tequila – For $44 for two people, you get three courses. The first course is to share and choices are between their famous guacamole or warm queso. The second course is a choice of two between – Mexican chicken chopped salad, green chile pork enchiladas, caramelized sweet potato enchiladas, chicken burrito, carnitas tacos or carne asada tacos. Desert is a brown sugar caramel flan. This also includes one beverage per person with choices between a classic margarita, blackberry sangria or draft beer. Must make a reservation for dine-in or order takeout a head out time.
- Culinary Dropout - – For $33 per person, you get three courses and a choice of a glass of their featured red or white wine, or draught beer. The starter is between soft pretzels & provolone fondue, baby iceberg wedge, hot wings, antipasti. The entrée choices are between spicy vegan curry, ma… the meatloaf, 36-hour pork ribs, fried chicken, or roasted salmon. Dessert is their monkey bread. Must make a reservation for dine-in or order takeout a head out time.
- Doughbird – For $33 per person, you get three courses and a choice of a glass of their featured red or white wine, blackberry sangria or draught beer. The first course comes with a choice between cast iron shishito peppers, Lebanese hummus, garden chop salad or simple Caesar salad. The choice for the second course include prosciutto & goat cheese pizza, red bird half chicken, caramelized cauliflower steak, roasted Scottish salmon, prime rib dip or their aviator pizza. Dessert choices area between a warm butterscotch cream cake or lemon meringue pie. Must make a reservation for dine-in or order takeout a head out time.
- Flower Child – For $33 for two people, an appetizer, entrée for each person and dessert. It also comes with tea, lemonade, local beer, canned paloma, or sangria for two. It starts with a starter to share including soup, simple hummus, or avocado hummus. The entrée are a choice of two – flying avocado wrap, kale salad with natural chicken, vegan artichoke salad with organic tofu, steak plate, salmon plate, glow bowl or the mother earth bowl. Dessert is two gluten free chocolate chip cookies. Must make a reservation for dine-in or order takeout a head out time.
- Greene House - For $44 per person, you will get three-courses and a glass of their featured red or white wine. The first course is between chicken tortilla soup, herb hummus, crispy calamari, iceberg wedged salad or the Greene House salad. Second course is between spinach pappardelle, roasted half chicken, homestyle pot pie, braised short rib or Atlantic salmon. Dessert is between a warm cinnamon sugar donut or chocolate mocha bar. Must make a reservation for dine-in or order takeout a head out time.
- Henry – For $44 per person, you will get three-courses and a glass of their featured red or white wine. First course choices include chicken tortilla soup, asparagus Caesar, spicy tuna & crispy rice or short rib potstickers. The second choice is between Scottish salmon, baja roasted chicken, braised short rib, grilled fish tacos, or a harvest bowl. Dessert is between a warm croissant bread pudding, vegan strawberry shortcake, or peanut butter molten cake. Must make a reservation for dine-in or order takeout a head out time.
- Olive & Ivy – For $44 per person, you will get three-courses and a glass of their featured red or white wine. The first course comes with five choices – sweet corn soup, hummus, bacon wrapped dates, Caesar salad, or Mediterranean salad. The second course comes with six choices – sweet potato cannelloni, veal & spinach ravioli, Atlantic salmon, lasagna Bolognese, bacon wrapped pork tenderloin, or chicken scallopini. And dessert is between two choices – peanut butter mousse or warm butterscotch cream cake. Must make a reservation for dine-in or order takeout a head out time.
- Zinburger – For $33 for two people, an appetizer, entrée for each person and dessert. Get a choice of a side to share – onion rings, hand cut fries or sweet potato fries. The entrees are between a Zinburger, Samburger, west coast chicken, California burger bowl or the farm salad. Dessert is between a banana cream pie and chocolate pie. It also comes with a choice of their featured red or white wine, raspberry sangria or draught beer. Must make a reservation for dine-in or order takeout a head out time.
To see a full list of restaurants and their menus, you can do so here.