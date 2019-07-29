PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Whether you like them spicy or mild, with or without celery, with blue cheese or ranch, seems like everyone can find a way to enjoy wings!
Monday, July 29, is National Chicken Wing Day.
To celebrate this foodie holiday, we found discounts on chicken wings at a number of restaurants around the Phoenix area.
Native Grill & Wings
-With the purchase of a beverage, get 40 cent wings Monday, July 29. (Bonus: there will also be 40 cent wings offered with purchase of a drink on Tuesday, July 30, to mark the final "40 cent-Wing Tuesday," a special the restaurant offered during June and July.) Native Grill & Wings has a number locations around the Phoenix area.
More info is available on their Facebook page.
Wingstop
-Wingstop is offering five free wings with every wing purchase on Monday. To take advantage of the offer, enter the promo code 5FREEWINGS at checkout. Wingstop has numerous locations around the Phoenix area.
More info: www.wingstop.com
Hooters
-Hooters is serving up one of the best deals of the day. The restaurant chain is offering all you can eat wings for $15.99. The deal is only available for dining in. There are a number of Hooters locations around town.
Fore more info: www.hooters.com
TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays at 401 E Jefferson St. is offering all-you-can eat wings in the form of its $12 Endless Appetizers program, which actually runs through August 4. This is available for dine-in only. Ordering online? Fridays is offering a free appetizer valid with any $30 purchase or more before tax. Use promo code FREEAPP at checkout.
Details are available online.
Our favorite holiday is around the corner 😉 Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with us on Monday, July 29! We will be offering 40 cent wings all day long! *Limitations apply. Valid at participating locations. #Nationalchickenwingday #40centwings #nativegrillandwings pic.twitter.com/A3yqb23LKX— Native Grill & Wings (@NativeGrillWngs) July 17, 2019
*valid in-store or online, with any wing purchase. Order your wings, add the ‘National Chicken Wing Day’ item to your cart, use code “5FREEWINGS” ‘at checkout and enjoy your 5 Free wings. 🍗❤️— Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) July 29, 2019
It's our favorite holiday. And we know it's your favorite holiday too. #NationalChickenWingDay is around the corner. Celebrate on July 29 with All You Can Eat Wings. 🍗 (participating locations only)Visit https://t.co/8KFZCmU6yQ for more deets! pic.twitter.com/Ym7laI00Xg— Hooters (@Hooters) July 19, 2019
What's tomorrow? National soft toilet paper day? Let's stop being sheep and listening to these made up "National Something Day" because some industry thinks they ned to squeeze more money from people with the help of the media.
How about National Loudmouth Day?
