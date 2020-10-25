PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween may be a bit different this year with COVID-19, but that shouldn't get in the way of celebrating with some spooky good food deals around the Phoenix-area.
Here are some deals to help you celebrate:
- Angry Crab Shack - Kids who are in costume will be able to eat free on Halloween. Kids must be 12 and under. The deal is also only good until 6 p.m. and on choices of chicken tenders, fried shrimp, mac n' cheese, a kids cheeseburger and mini corn dogs with choice of a fountain drink and choice of a side.
- Applebee's - Get a Spooky Sip drink for just $5. This year, you can get Dracula's Juice and Tipsy Zombie.
- Blaze Pizza - Anyone who visits Blaze after 4 p.m. on Halloween for curbside or stops in to order for pick-up and says "Trick or Treat" will get a free full-size CRUNCH bar pizza and no purchase is needed.
- Chipotle - Buy one get one free burrito that can only been redeemed via Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on Halloween. All you have to do is get a code from October 29 to October 31 either on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram and text it. Only 500,000 codes will be available. It's also their 20th anniversary of the Boorito!
- Dairy Queen - Get a kid's meal for $1.99 with the DQ mobile app on Halloween only. Good treat before trick-or-treating.
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit - Kids eat free on Halloween while wearing a costume for kids 12 and under. Parents can also get $5 off a family pack order of $25 or more with the code SCARYSAVINGS for pick up or carryout.
- Fired Pie - From Halloween until November 1, you can order a Pizza-O'-Lantern from Fired Pie to make at home.
- IHOP - Kids under the age of 12 and under will get one free Mr. Mummy Pancake between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from October 26 to October 30. You can also order online.
- McAlister's Deli -Halloween kids can eat free at the deli between October 30 and November 1, if they come to eat in costume. It's a free kids meal with a purchase of an entree. FREETREAT20 can get you the same deal if you order online or through their app to eat at home.
- On the Border - Guests can get a $5 Hallow-rita with candy corn on the side to enjoy.
- Peter Piper Pizza - Peter Piper Pizza will be hosting a Halloween Costume Contest with a photo of your costume either in the restaurant or with your carryout order for a chance to win a free pizza for a year or even a gift card for Peter Piper Pizza! Kids who go to eat in costume, will get 10 tokens ton Halloween. Guests can also enjoy a Jack-O'-Lantern Pepperoni Pizza, Spiderweb Crunch Desserts, Create-Your-Own Potion Float or snag a Halloween Meal Deal which is a large Jack-O'-Lantern Pepperoni Pizza and a large Spiderweb Crunch Dessert.
- SOL Cocina - Having people over for a Halloween party? Get SOL's party packs that comes with guacamole, their TJ Caesar salad with chicken, a 6-pack of street tacos and 5-6 margaritas.