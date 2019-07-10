TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- ‘Caniacs’ in the east Valley have another reason to celebrate, as Raising Canes prepares to open its second Tempe location.
The chicken finger chain just broke ground on a new restaurant at the corner of McClintock Drive and Warner Road.
When it opens in the fall, it will be the 15th Raising Cane’s in the Phoenix area.
The new restaurant plans to hire 80 new employees for multiple positions.
“We are excited to grow in Arizona and can’t wait to bring Caniacs in Tempe another Raising Cane’s restaurant where they can get their chicken finger fix,” said Regional Leader of Restaurants Jason Zwerin. “We have found the perfect location, so our next step will be to assemble an incredible crew. We look forward to sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone in the area, in addition to getting involved with schools and organizations throughout the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly-growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Loyal fans, known as 'Caniacs,' crave the brand's chicken fingers, made from 100% premium white meat chicken. The chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order.
The menu is also known for its secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, not to mention crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
The company also makes headlines for its active community involvement in education, feeding the hungry, pet welfare, business development and entrepreneurship, active lifestyles and “everything else!”
[RELATED: Volunteers pack care packages for troops on the 4th]
[VIDEO: Raising Cane's Dollar Drive to help local moms and babies]
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
(1) comment
Canes is good. They actually use the tenderloin of the breast, rather than just cut a piece of white meant and call it a "strip". The sauce is good too,.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.