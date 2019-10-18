PHOENIX, AZ (CBS5/3TV) -- A popular Canadian breakfast restaurant is opening its first U.S. location right here in the Valley.
OEB Breakfast Co. is set to open in north Scottsdale this November.
The all-day breakfast and brunch spot was founded in 2009 in Calgary, Canada by Canadian-Italian Chef Mauro Martina and operates six locations. (So far!)
The new Scottsdale location will be located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Chauncey Lane.
So what does OEB stand for? You might first think Over Easy Breakfast, but the company's website says that OEB truly stands for "Outstanding" people, "Embracing evolution," and "Bold" food integrity.
From the fan favorite Eggs Benedict to hearty poutines, the menu is filled with many different takes on classic recipes. Check out the French toast stuffed with New York-style cheesecake, or the Canadian Lobster and Shrimp crepe.
OEB strongly believes in the farm-to-table mission. For example, the restaurant is partnered with egg supplier Vital Farms to bring fresh eggs for each dish.
Chef Martina, who helms the kitchen, grew up in Italy. His experiences there were centered on incredible culinary experiences, but more importantly, connecting with others who love food.
Martina moved to Canada in 1992. It was here that he embarked on his career as an executive chef at just 21. Mauro quickly climbed the ranks in both Toronto and Calgary, and in 2009, he fed his entrepreneurial spirit by forging a farm-to-table experience for the meal that fuels us all – breakfast.
For more information and to look at the drool-worthy menu, visit eatoeb.com or visit the Facebook page.