PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some call it the original hot dog: Bratwurst!
Friday, Aug. 16 marks National Bratwurst Day, an entire day dedicated to bratwurst — most often simply known as "brats."
To celebrate, the Valley's two Brat Haus locations are offering specials on brats and beer.
Brat Haus, which has a location in Scottsdale and a new location in Phoenix, is serving up free brats with a minimum $7 purchase. One brat per person, dine-in only.
Diners can wash down their free brats with Helton pints, offered for just $4.
The specials run Friday, Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to close at both locations.
Brat Haus Scottsdale a staple in Old Town. It's a beer garden and scratch kitchen that features more than 20 beers on tap, delicious food, and a beautiful patio. (The patio is also a dog-friendly zone!)
Old Town Scottsdale
3622 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
The new Uptown Phoenix location, which just opened in June, is a condensed version of Old Town with a total of 100 seats, 52 inside and 48 on the (also dog-friendly!) patio. This location offers diners an adult-casual approach to ordering. Guests can order at a counter and expect their meals within minutes.
Uptown Phoenix
6025 N. 16th Street, just north of Bethany Home Road
You can find more information and menus online at BratHausAZ.com.
