PHOENIX(3TV/CBS5) -- From brats and beer to drunken doughnuts! The folks behind the popular Brat Haus restaurant are launching a brand new breakfast concept Thursday morning.
"DōH! Coffee & Drunken Doughnuts" is located on 16th Street just north of Bethany Home Road, and is connected to the Brat Haus restaurant.
“Opening the two concepts in the same location was intentional,” said owner Dave Andrea. “Adding DōH! allows us to give the neighborhood a casual yet mouthwatering place to enjoy fresh doughnuts, New York style bagels and Arizona roasted coffee on their way to work or while enjoying weekend mornings on the expansive, dog-friendly patio.”
The retro-themed shop will offer "drunken doughnuts," bagels, coffee and more.
The space, formerly home to Everything Bagel, will feature locally-sourced gourmet doughnuts and bagels along with coffee from CULT Artisan Beverage Company.
And what's this about drunken doughnuts?
Andrea is aiming to inject more fun into the area with the new concept – literally.
A variety of signature doughnuts will be served “drunken” style. For $1 more, guests can have their doughnuts "injected" with a shot of specialty liquor that will add a boozy twist to the tasty treat.
On tap, DōH! will offer nitrogen infused cold brew coffee, Wild Tonic Kombucha, and Zardetto Prosecco for bottomless Mimosas.
Another signature of the concept, DōH! will offer “Manmosas” – a 32-ounce stein of Weihenstephan Hefeweissbier with a splash of Prosecco and orange juice.
The shop will be open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re catering to a community that’s looking to add a little diversity to their morning routine,” Andrea said. “This is a sweet stop for families looking for morning treats, friends looking to let loose on their weekend mornings and anyone in between.”
DōH!
6025 N. 16th St., Phoenix
Find out more information on Facebook and Instagram
6025 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
(602) 975-6419
