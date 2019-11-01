QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Everything's better with a little bacon, right?
That's why thousands of folks are expected to flock to Queen Creek on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the "Bacon, Blues & Brews Fest."
From craft beers to live blues bands to mouth-watering munchies, this family-friendly event has something for everyone.
Did we mention bacon?? This sizzling dish will definitely be the star of the day.
Chef and food trucks from around the Valley will be offering up hundreds of inventive bacon dishes.
For your main dish, how about bacon wrapped jalapeños? bacon-wrapped asparagus,a little bacon bruschetta and maybe some sriracha bacon on the side.
And the desserts! Bacon pecan toffee, maple bacon caramels, bacon caramel Krispies, maple bacon milkshakes, Apple Jack bacon bread pudding a la mode, and deep-fried bacon Oreos.
You'll find bacon flights, bacon tacos, bacon lobster rolls, bacon kettle corn, bacon ice cream and bacon cupcakes.
The chefs are certainly getting creative this year! How about a "Bacon Cha Cha," which is Fry bread, French vanilla ice cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup and bacon. (From Yellowman Fry Bread.) Or try the "Bacon Blues and Brews Bratwurst." Locally made for the Hungry Monk, AZ Fresh Kiltlifter and bacon infused bratwurst smoked in a lager bath on pecan & cherrywood topped with Monks world famous blue cheese dressing, cajun’d onion strings and buffalo sauce on a locally-baked brioche bun (From the Hungry Monk.)
Many of the dishes can be easily paired with some great craft beer. There's even Signature Bacon Beer from Old Ellsworth Brewing Company.
And how about some blues to go with your bacon and beer?
Here's the scheduled lineup:
-Thermal Blues Express(kids harmonica demo to follow) (Noon))
-Big Daddy D & the Dynamites (2 p.m.)
-Sugar Thieves (4:30 p.m.)
-Harlis Sweetwater & The Sonic 77s (7 p.m.)
Got kiddos? No problem. They'll love the "Little Piggy Pig Pen" area (kids jump zone.)
Kids 12 and under are free but you have to buy a "Pig Pen" wristband for $12. (Cash only.)
The festival is rain or shine. You can bring chairs, blankets, handheld umbrellas, dogs on leashes and wagons or strollers.
There is parking near the event and In fields across from the event.
And if you buy a drink, you'll be helping a good cause, because 25% of alcohol sales will benefit the East Valley Firefighters Association.
Bacon, Blues & Brews Fest
Saturday, Nov. 2- Noon to 9 p.m.
Founder's Park
22407 S. Ellsworth Rd. (Near Ellsworth & Ocotillo roads)
Queen Creek, Arizona
For information, call (480) 586-6711
For information, call (480) 586-6711
Tickets are available ONLINE, or cost $20 at the door. (Cash only.)