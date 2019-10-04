GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- From kebabs to taboula to the sweetest baklava, there's something for everyone to try at the Saint Peter Parish Assyrian Food Festival this weekend.
The festival runs Oct. 4-6 in Glendale.
Come by to try out some authentic and delicious Middle Eastern and Assyrian dishes, many of which have been passed down through many generations of Assyrian families.
Some of the fare includes favorites you know and love, like gyros, kebabs and hummus. Other dishes might be a bit more exotic and unfamiliar, including boorak (baked filled pastries made of thin flaky dough,) hareesa (boiled, cracked, or coarsely-ground wheat, mixed with meat and seasoned,) booshala (a rich and creamy soup,) and dolma (stuffed grape leaves.)
In addition to the great food, the festival is designed to bring the community together and to promote the Assyrian culture, heritage and traditions. The event will start with a parade that bases its theme off of Assyrian royalty. And the church doors will be open to the public, with the church hall filled with a display of historical art and artifacts.
Guests are encouraged to bring the whole family. Kids will enjoy a bounce house, jousting arena, Velcro wall, obstacle course, rock wall, balloon twister, face painting, and a train. There also will be kid-friendly food like hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cones.
The history of the Assyrian people goes back to about 4000 BC. The Assyrians are the indigenous people of modern Iraq, Southeast Turkey, Northwest Iran and, more recently, northeast Syria, according to Rev. Sargon Yaro of St. Peter Parish.
Admission to the festival is just a $2 donation.
Friday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5, Noon-10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6, Noon-10 p.m.
St Peter Assyrian Church of the East
17334 N. 63rd Ave.
Glendale, AZ 85308
More information is available on Facebook.