SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heads up, foodies! White Castle fans are in for a limited-time treat beginning on Feb. 21 -- the Scottsdale location will have three brand-new sliders to try!
According to White Castle, new menu items are being added for the first time since the chain's first Arizona location opened in late 2019. The new sliders are the Sloppy Joe Slider, the Smoky Joe Slider, and the Spicy Joe Slider, and all three will be available for a limited time starting on Monday. In addition to the new sliders, White Castle is also launching its new Sloppy Fries. It's White Castle's signature crinkle fries but smothered with melted cheese and topped with tangy sloppy Joe sauce. According to White Castle, the new sloppy joe-inspired menu items will be available for a limited time or while supplies last.
"This is the first time we're bringing new, limited-time-only menu items to our friends in Scottsdale," said Orlondo Lopez, operating partner of the Scottsdale Castle. "It's the start of new things to come!"
The Sloppy Joe Slider consists of ground beef, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers mixed with a sweet-and-tangy sauce. The Smokey Joe Slider is made the same way but gets topped with smoke cheddar cheese and crispy onion. The new Spicy Joe Slider turns things up by taking the Sloppy Joe Slider and adding a slice of jalapeno cheese and jalapeno crisps.
“Our Cravers in Arizona are going to love these delicious but sloppy Sliders,” Lopez said.
New or current members of White Castle's customer loyalty program, Craver Nation, can try any one of the three new Sloppy Joe Sliders for free. New Craver Nation members can also get a free original slider combo meal when they sign up. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.