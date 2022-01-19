SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Happy hour and seafood enthusiasts rejoice! Those looking for a fun and upscale happy hour ambiance with an emphasis on fresh, delicious seafood can find that experience all rolled up into one relaxing hour at Maple & Ash in Scottsdale.
Maple & Ash, located on Camelback Road between Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall and Scottsdale Road, is an elevated steakhouse experience with a menu crafted by two-Michelin-star Chef Danny Grant. The restaurant also features a renowned wine list. Maple & Ash has launched a new happy hour menu to honor the start of the new year!
The 'Tower Hour' happy hour lasts from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The special menu features some adult beverage options stellar seafood. For $2, happy hour-goers get oysters served up either raw or fire-roasted. For $40, you'll get the mini seafood tower, an array of seafood delights, including oysters, Alaskan king crab, scallops, prawn, Maine lobster, and clams. The mini seafood tower is, as you would expect, a reduced version of the regular seafood tower that's available on the Maple & Ash menu. But don't worry, it still packs the same flavor-fueled punch!
For those looking for something to sip on during happy hour, the Tower Hour menu features a Tito's Martini for $15. For $10, guests can choose from Bubbles, Rosé, or a House Red wine.
REVIEW:
I stopped in to check out the vibe for Tower Hour, and I have to say, it's a happy hour worth experiencing if you enjoy seafood! As someone who typically loves seafood, like most fish, crab, sushi, scallops, I've always been hesitant when it comes to oysters. But the fire-roasted oysters at Maple & Ash are without a doubt downright delicious when it comes to served up shellfish. This experience has moved me from being on the fence on oysters to wanting to eat Maple & Ash's raw or fire-roasted options all day!
The array of seafood is served pan-roasted from within a hearth and finished with garlic butter and chili oil. This helps add zest to the flavor, especially with the clams and seared prawn. Don't forget to give that lemon a squeeze over the pan; it accentuates the king crab and helps sweeten the oil culmination within the pan. This sweet and savory juice compiled within your pan makes a great concoction when stirred and mixed with the 'pasta back.' While not on the menu, you can request this helping of perfect al dente rotini pasta served up in a creamy sauce that will get dropped right into your pan once emptied of seafood. All around, from top-notch and attentive servers, cozy and intimate ambiance, superb food you can't get enough of, and professionally-made drinks, you'll have a gratifying happy hour experience at Maple & Ash.
For more information on Maple & Ash, click here. To book a reservation for Tower Hour at Maple & Ash, click here.