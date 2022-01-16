GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a new year, and soon to be, new look for a popular restaurant in downtown Gilbert! Owners of the Liberty Market announced plans to expand the customer experience in 2022, with upgrades and a full renovation set to take place later this month.
Starting on Jan. 24, Liberty Market, located in the heart of downtown Gilbert, will temporarily close its doors through the end of February. The restaurant and café combo is undergoing a complete renovation to increase the restaurant's flow and efficiency by redesigning the kitchen and expo areas.
"Since the onset of COVID, we've served our customers in a different fashion. We've determined a redesign and a new layout will ensure our guests have a better experience from start to finish," says Joe Johnston, Co-Owner of Liberty Market. "While we're doing these functional upgrades, we're also taking the opportunity to give the entire restaurant a new look and feel that we hope will not only be more inviting visually but physically. Rest assured, our cozy, comfortable family atmosphere that everyone loves will remain the same — but will be matched with added features to make each visit even more memorable."
The new design will implement a revised seating layout with traditional tables, booths, and party/community dining spaces for more room and comfort. The restaurant post-renovation will have a waiting area, a dedicated take-out area for to-go orders, and an improved patio!
During the closure, Liberty Market plans to retain its entire staff. The owners created a volunteer program where employees will be paid their regular wages for volunteering in the community, like helping out at the Agritopia Farm.
At the end of February, the restaurant will partially re-open for outdoor dining only. Not too long after that, the entire restaurant will open for full service, with a grand re-opening celebration currently being planned. After re-opening, Liberty Market will debut a new menu featuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner, highlighting some of its diners' beloved favorites! The menu will also include a full bar menu with specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and various espresso selections and 'spirited' coffees.
