SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Old Town Scottsdale's waterfront is about to get a whole lot more fun with a new creamery serving up some alcohol-infused treats!
On Wednesday, January 19, Buzzed Bull Creamery will open its doors to bring guests made-to-order alcohol-infused and non-alcoholic frozen desserts and coffees. The creamery is located at 7135 E Camelback Rd. Suite #151, in the Scottsdale Waterfront mall area. This is the creamery's first Arizona location!
“When we first tried Buzzed Bull Creamery, we fell in love with the concept,” says Jay Shah, co-partner of the Scottsdale location with his wife Nilam Shah and Managing Partner Dominick Davis. “Old Town Scottsdale is the prime location to open Buzzed Bull’s first Arizona location, and we can’t wait for residents and visitors to give it a try.”
The concept infuses alcohol into ice cream using liquid nitrogen as a sort of "mad scientist experiment" effect. The 21+ crowd gets to enjoy some of their favorite cocktails presented within elegant desserts, while kids get to customize their own sweet treats, some of which utilize smoke and flashy presentations!
Buzzed Bull Creamery is known for several specialties, including their Death by Chocolate. It features chocolate, brownies, chocolate chips, and chocolate sauce on top (served with or without the 'suggested buzz' of chocolate vodka). Other specialties include the Honey Bourbon Pecan, which has honey, pecan, and whipped cream (with an obvious bourbon 'suggested buzz'); or the Bonfire, which mixes marshmallow syrup, graham cracker, chocolate chips, and cinnamon (with a cinnamon whiskey as the 'suggested buzz'). Specialties can be made into ice cream or a milkshake and served either 'buzzed' (for the 21+ crowd) or non-buzzed.
Want something a bit lighter? Many of Buzzed Bull Creamery's selections can be made into latte drinks at the Buzzed Bull Espresso Bar or served the 'Buzzed Bull way' with a steamed ice cream base. Classic coffee beverages like mochas, lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos are also available.
Adults can also create their own lavish cocktail by selecting their base of ice cream (vegan and non-dairy options are available, as well as sorbet), their base flavor, including choices like vanilla, chocolate, mint, and cake batter, and mix-ins or toppings. You can again choose for your dessert to be served up buzzed or non-buzzed and finished off with things like whipped cream or a cherry on top (moonshine cherries are available for the buzzed crowd!).
Buzzed Bull Creamery will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. For more information about Buzzed Bull Creamery, click here.