PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With so much going on in the world you can't control, it's is easy to take a breath and relax to better take care of yourself. Yet, sometimes taking that time is super important. Take yourself on a drive to Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm.
The farm is located in Pine off Pine Creek Canyon Road and Interstate 87 which is about three hours from downtown Phoenix. It is a little bit of a nice getaway. They are open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They have all kinds of lavender products including fresh flowers, a lavender inhaler, lavender cocoa, lavender makeup remover, lavender lotions, lavender hand sanitizer, and lavender cooking spices and so much more. All the lavender you can handle and more!
The lavender bloom has begun for the summer season and lasts through September.
The farm also offers cooking classes for different lavender-inspired goodies and spa products. You can book those online here.
You can also try some fun recipes here:
Heads up: masks are required when visiting the farm due to CDC regulations.
If you are interested in visiting the farm, check out their website here or check out their online store here.