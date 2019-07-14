(3TV/CBS5) -- For many Americans, macaroni and cheese is one of the handful of dishes that triggers childhood nostalgia.
It's also one of the most beloved comfort foods around.
Sunday, July 14 marks National Mac and Cheese Day!
Where your crave gourmet Mac and cheese, or are a purist who enjoys the original Kraft blue box mac and cheese, there's something for everyone.
According the the Smithsonian, the exact origin of macaroni and cheese is unknown, though it most likely hails from Northern Europe, with the earliest known recorded recipe being scribbled down in 1769.
A staple of American cuisine, the creamy combo made its way to the United States courtesy of Thomas Jefferson, who, while visiting France, became a fan of the fashionable pasta dishes served there.
He brought back noodle recipes and a pasta machine, since this foodstuff was unavailable in the Colonies. As president, he served macaroni and cheese at an 1802 state dinner.
Kraft Foods introduced its boxed macaroni and cheese in 1937, when America was in the midst of the Great Depression.
The product could serve four for 19 cents, and the company sold 8 million boxes of its quick-and-easy macaroni and cheese in a year.
With rationing in effect during World War II, the popularity of the boxed mix continued to boom, since thigs like fresh meat and dairy were in short supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.