PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four Arizona restaurants have landed on Yelp's list of Top 100 Places to Eat around the country in 2021.
They are:
- (#5) Simon's Hot Dogs in Scottsdale - features Colombian-style hot dogs
- (#9) Intentional Food Cafe and Market in Mesa - provides allergy-friendly meals and fosters an inclusive dining experience
- (#58) Casa Corazon Restaurant in Phoenix - a gourmet Mexican dining experience that features fresh and local ingredients
- (#88) The Parish in Tucson - A Southern Fusion Gastropub that draws its inspiration from Southern comfort, hospitality and community.
The eatery leading the top 100 is Kelley Farm Kitchen, a women-owned vegan restaurant in Harpers Ferry, WV.
The list honors restaurants across the U.S. that rank so highly in the Yelp community’s opinion that they earned the status of “must try" this year. Yelp analyzed ratings, reviews and customer submissions to come up with the top 100. The Yelp community sent in suggestions about favorite restaurants where they can’t wait to enjoy a meal with loved ones again.
Here are some interesting facts about the 2021 list:
- Nearly all the businesses are priced under $30 per person
- Nearly all the businesses are new to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat.
- Nearly half of the businesses identify as Vegan or provide vegan menu options
Yelp also analyzed who runs the top restaurants:
- 11 businesses identify as Latinx-owned
- 1 business identifies as Black-owned
- 14 businesses identify as women-owned
Yelp says searches for women-owned businesses were up 2,739% in 2020, compared to 2019, and mentions of plant-based in reviews were up 26% for the same time period.
The full list is below:
Top 100 Places to Eat for 2021
1. Kelley Farm Kitchen - Harpers Ferry, WV
2. Mazra - San Bruno, CA
3. Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta, GA
4. Heat Da Spot - Washington, DC
5. Simon’s Hot Dogs - Scottsdale, AZ
6. Arun’s Indian Kitchen - Coral Springs, FL
7. Halls Chophouse - Charleton, SC
8. 1618 Asian Fusion - Austin, TX
9. Intentional Food Cafe and Market - Mesa, AZ
10. Enat Ethiopian Restaurant - Charlotte, NC
11. Nova Kitchen & Bar - Garden Grove, CA
12. Jack of Cups Saloon - Folly Beach, SC
13. La Finca Bowls - Albuquerque, NM
14. Sushi J - Bellevue, WA
15. Tasty Pizza - Omaha, NE
16. Tacos Doña Lena - Houston, TX
17. Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina - Henderson, NV
18. Wright’s Barbecue - Johnson, AR
19. The Pasta Shop - Denville, NJ
20. Cutbow Coffee Roastology - Albuquerque, NM
21. Moku Roots - Lahaina, HI
22. Cafe La Maude - Philadelphia, PA
23. Los Andes Restaurant - Providence, RI
24. Chris’s Ice Cream - Indianapolis, IN
25. Pho Haus - Denver, CO
26. Mayan Cafe - Louisville, KY
27. Latke Love - Littleton, CO
28. The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley, CA
29. Forastero - Chicago, IL
30. Santo Brúklin - New York, NY
31. GW Fins - New Orleans, LA
32. Zahav - Philadelphia, PA
33. Tacos El Azteca - Norwalk, CT
34. Sindoore - Indian By Nature - Nashville, TN
35. Ace No 3 - Charlotte, NC
36. Creekwood - Berkeley, CA
37. Saddle Creek Breakfast Club - Omaha, NE
38. Skull’s Rainbow Room - Nashville, TN
39. Manna Bistro & Bakery - Centerville, VA
40. The Robin’s Nest - Salt Lake City, UT
41. Slackwater - Sandy, UT
42. The Chef and I on Ninth - Nashville, TN
43. Esters Neighborhood Pub - Denver, CO
44. A2Z Cafe - Indianapolis, IN
45. Kim’s Sushi - West Orange, NJ
46. Caffè Panna - New York, NY
47. Cafe Kacao - Oklahoma City, OK
48. Buena Gente Cuban Bakery - Decatur, GA
49. Esther’s Kitchen - Las Vegas, NV
50. Olive + Oak - St. Louis, MO
51. Lucky Noodles - Denver, CO
52. Havana Tropical Grill - Rogers, AR
53. Odd Duck - Milwaukee, WI
54. Maple Leaf Diner - Dallas, TX
55. Eem - Portland, OR
56. Pho Bac - Baltimore, MD
57. Northstar Cafe - Liberty Township, OH
58. Casa Corazon Restaurant - Phoenix, AZ
59. CLTRE vgn jnt - Virginia Beach, VA
60. Grassroots Ice Cream - Granby, CT
61. September in Bangkok - New Haven, CT
62. Egg Roll Number 1 - Indianapolis, IN
63. Fresh Tiki Bar - Somerville, NJ
64. Vegan Friendly Foods - Baton Rouge, LA
65. Glur Thai - New York, NY
66. The Copper Kettle Tea Bar - Foley, AL
67. Siam Hibachi - Grove City, OH
68. Poor Calvin’s - Atlanta, GA
69. Boludo - Minneapolis, MN
70. Shun - Houston, TX
71. Henry VII Carvery - Kittery, ME
72. Higo Bakery - La Habra, CA
73. PLAYDATE NYC - Flushing, NY
74. Pho Vn Cuisine - Fishers, IN
75. Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs - Buffalo, NY
76. Pomodoro - Seattle, WA
77. La Sabrosita Restaurant - Lilburn, GA
78. Brick 29 - Nampa, ID
79. Two Cities Pizza Company - Mason, OH
80. Paisan’s Old World Deli & Catering - Reno, NV
81. Sushi House - Bentonville, AR
82. Lazo’s Taco Shack - Milwaukee, WI
83. ABC Pony - Washington, DC
84. Rainbow Donuts - York, SC
85. El Maestro del Taco - Bellevue, WA
86. Terra GR - Grand Rapids, MI
87. Beerline Cafe - Milwaukee, WI
88. The Parish - Tucson, AZ
89. Khana Indian Grill - Fayetteville, AR
90. The Jones Assembly - Oklahoma City, OK
91. DiAnoia’s Eatery - Pittsburgh, PA
92. Momo Sushi - Minneapolis, MN
93. Waffle Love - Round Rock, TX
94. Jack Stack Barbecue - Overland Park, KS
95. Bennett’s Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
96. White Yak - Philadelphia, PA
97. Bacco Vino & Contorni - Providence, RI
98. Aba - Chicago, IL
99. Lang Van - Charlotte, NC
100. Royal Sushi & Izakaya - Philadelphia, PA