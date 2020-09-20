PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Peoria 13-year-old has been recently granted a patent for a cooking tool designed to cook shish kabobs from the inside out.
The invention is called the Skew-B-Que.
Brandon Lev applied for the patent when he was 11-years-old, but it took two years for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Brandon said his mom’s cooking and dad’s challenge inspired him to come up with his Skew-B-Que invention.
“A few summers ago, my dad offered me $100 to come up with 28 inventions in 28 days and I was very motivated to do that and one day, my mom was cooking shish kabobs and there was a lot of meat on it, so the outside was bunt and the inside was almost raw,” said Brandon.
Brandon did get help with the patent application from his dad Bruce, who’s a mechanical engineer and has experience filing patents. The family also hired a professional to draw up the specifications.
So far, the invention is not ready to buy. That’s because Brandon hasn’t created a prototype yet.
He said the next step is to license the idea to a company. “If that doesn’t work, sell our own. And if nothing else works, go to shark tank. And with the money, I hope to go to medical school for radiology.”
If any of those plans work out, he’ll likely make more than that $100 that originally motivated him.