FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- This winter storm may be wreaking havoc on the roads, but not everyone thinks the heavy snowfall is a bade thing.
We've gotten many videos today showing much much our four-legged friends are enjoying romping in the freshly-fallen snow.
In Flagstaff, we found some horses who were loving the winter wonderland! The pair was seen romping through the pasture, tossing their manes as the flurries came down.
And it was a regular snow play day for the otters at Bearizona in Williams, Arizona.
You could barely see their furry little faces as they navigated the deep snow drifts, but they were clearly enjoying themselves.
