SCOTTSDALE, AZ ( 3 TV / CBS 5 ) - New body camera footage has been released from a 2017 DUI arrest of Robert Foster, a Scottsdale man who crashed his blue Lamborghini into a neighbor’s yard.
Earlier this month, Foster was charged with second degree murder after a being involved in a street race crash that killed a woman, with that same Lamborghini.
In the body cam footage, Foster told officers he used to be a racer, and tries to blame the crash on bad tires.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Foster told officers in the video. “I gave it a little gas and the car went crazy on me.”
He admitted he had two drinks at a steakhouse, and was mostly concerned about his leftover food.
“I was gonna say, the only thing I want to do is get the food out of the front of that car. We have steaks,” he laughed in the video.
He told officers he had never been arrested before, though was familiar with car racing.
“I used to race cars. I raced cars forever. I haven’t had an accident in 35 years,” he told an officer.
After giving Foster a sobriety test, officers arrested him.
“I believe that the alcohol is affecting your ability to drive,” said the officer. “I’ve got to place you under arrest for DUI.”
“Wow, really? I was a block away,” Foster responds back.
That night, Foster was cooperative and apologetic, but found himself in trouble with his Lamborghini again earlier this month.
Scottsdale Police said Foster was racing a 22 -year-old on Miller Road near Williams, and both were going over 100 miles per hour.
The 22-year-old's BMW crashed into another car, killing Cynthia Fisher, a grandmother and hairdresser who was driving home.
Weeks later, Foster was arrested for that deadly crash too, now facing charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault, the same charges as the 22-year-old driver he was racing.