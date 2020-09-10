PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – It’s official. La Niña conditions are here and will likely stick around through winter, according to the Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service. The CPC put out an advisory Thursday morning. Arizona’s Weather Authority says La Niña typically means a drier than average winter for us. It will likely be a bit warmer, too.

With 2020 being what it is, Arizona is coming off the hottest summer on record with 50 days of temperature climbing 110 degrees or higher. That shattered the previous record. And while we’re technically still in the monsoon – the season officially ends on Sept. 30 – it’s been rather lackluster in terms of storm activity. That’s bad news for Arizona’s extreme drought.

We see La Niña conditions every three to four years on average, according to Arizona’s Weather Authority.

In 2016, the La Niña pattern forced Snowbowl near Flagstaff to delay its opening because they had to make the snow themselves. In past La Niña years before Snowbowl got snow-making machines, the ski resort did not open until January and sometimes only for a few days.

La Niña conditions typically last nine to 12 months but can go on longer. While La Niña generally means drier weather in the Desert Southwest, the conditions can lead to more active hurricane seasons in the Atlantic.

Last year, Arizona saw “neutral winter,” which means neither El Niño nor La Niña weather patterns developed.

While your calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21 this year -- that's the winter solstice -- meteorological winter starts on Dec. 1.