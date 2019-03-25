PAYSON, AZ (ARIZONA HIGHWAYS TV) - Thanks to the mighty Colorado and Yaqui rivers, we have no shortage of running streams and creeks for us to enjoy.
Sitting here in the middle of one of the largest Ponderosa Pine forests in the world is Kohl's Ranch in Payson.
There's so much history to this place, but if you stand in this creek that runs right alongside the property, it's hard not to just enjoy the sheer beauty of this place.
Kohl's Ranch sits alongside Tonto Creek in the beauty of the magnificent Mogollon Rim.
Kohl's Ranch Lodge has actually been around since the 1917 time frame. It was originally a working cattle ranch.
Kohl's Ranch Lodge sits sits on 10 acres of land and has varying types of accommodations such as lodge rooms, studio-sized rooms or creek-side cabins. The cabins have large deck with Jacuzzis.
It's easy to relax here, and perhaps that's why so many people make this an annual destination.
The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are very special traditions for some of the families that make it Kohl's Ranch.
While Kohl's Ranch is western, there is a romantic ambiance here. They do weddings at the ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.