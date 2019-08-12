TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State has their quarterback.
Following Monday's practice, ASU head coach Herm Edwards announced that true freshman Jayden Daniels would start Aug. 29's season opener against Kent State.
It will be the first time in Sun Devil history a true freshman quarterback started a season opener.
Daniels won the four-man competition that began during spring practices in February. He was able to beat out redshirt junior Dillon Sterling-Cole and fellow true freshmen Joey Yellen and Ethan Long in the race to take over for three-year starter Manny Wilkins, now with the Green Bay Packers.
Since signing with the Sun Devils in December, many around the program had viewed the highly-touted Daniels as the favorite to win the job. His performance on the practice field did not disappoint.
As an early enrollee—along with Yellen and Long—Daniels impressed during spring practices with his consistency, poise, ability to avoid mistakes. After a spring and summer spent in the weight room added 10 pounds of muscle to his frame while diligent study habits helped further his command of the ASU offense.
During the first half of fall camp, Daniels received the majority of the first team reps during scrimmage sessions, and it was increasingly clear that he was the choice for Edwards and offensive coordinator Rob Likens.
[LISTEN: Daniels discusses his growth, QB battle prior to fall camp]
A consensus four-star recruit, Daniels was among the nation's elite quarterback prospects in the 2019 class. Both Rivals and 247 ranked Daniels as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the class, and each service had him rated among the nation's top 60 players, regardless of position. His production at Cajon High School was off the charts, as he threw for 14,007 yards and 170 touchdowns and added 3,645 yards and 41 scores rushing.
