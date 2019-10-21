FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--An attorney for an Iraq war veteran facing deportation says the Marine is being held in an ICE facility in Florence after being pulled off a plane at Sky Harbor Airport.
“He was going to do his tour in peace time and then, of course, you know what happened,” says immigration attorney, Wayne Spindler.
He says his client, Jose Segovia-Benitez of Long Beach, California was sent to Iraq after 9/11. After serving two tours, Segovia-Benitez was honorably discharged in 2004 with a brain injury, according to Spindler.
“The traumatic things that happened to him, you know, manifested,” says Spindler. He says his client’s PTSD led to him serving time for assault and injuring a spouse. After his release, Spindler says, ICE took custody of the Marine.
Segovia-Benitez was in the middle of being deported to El Salvador, a place he left as a toddler, when Spindler says officials pulled him off the plane at Sky Harbor Airport.
In a statement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Segovia-Benitez “repeatedly violated the laws of the United States” and is being held pending removal.
Spindler says Segovia-Benitez applied for citizenship around the time of his service, but the federal government “botched” his paperwork before he got in trouble with the law. He says it’s time the country pay back the wounded warrior.
“They should be treating them with the honor and respect that they deserve for their service,” says Spindler.
Spindler and advocates have been calling for his release for months. They say they aren’t sure why Segovia-Benitez was removed from the plane, but they hope it’s good news. They have been urging elected officials to intervene.
FULL ICE STATEMENT:
Mr. Segovia-Benitez is a citizen of El Salvador who has repeatedly violated the laws of the United States. An immigration judge ordered him removed to his home country Oct. 10, 2018. Mr. Segovia-Benitez subsequently appealed his case with the Board of Immigration Appeals which denied the appeal. He also filed two stay requests with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, both of which were denied.
Mr. Segovia-Benitez has an extensive criminal history in the United States that includes a conviction for DUI, as well as felony convictions for:
• corporal injury to a spouse (sentenced to 8 years in prison);
• assault with a deadly weapon (sentenced to 4 years in prison);
• false imprisonment (sentenced to 2 years in prison);
• narcotics possession (sentenced to 2 years in prison);
• assault with a deadly weapon (sentenced to 360 days in prison);
• conspiracy to commit a crime (sentenced to 2 years in prison).
Mr. Segovia-Benitez is currently in ICE custody pending removal.