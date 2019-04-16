Want to make your own refried black bean? Try this recipe from Chef Jeff Smedstad, owner of Elote Cafe in Sedona.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups dried black beans
• 1 cup chopped onion
• 2 teaspoons kosher salt
• 8 cups water
• 1 cup oil, rice or corn will do
INSTRUCTIONS
Put the beans, water, salt and onion in a deep pot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.
Cook about 2 hours or until beans are tender.
Pour off 3/4 of the remaining liquid. Put in a blender with the oil and puree until oil is absorbed.
Pour into a skillet and fry until beans are thick and dark over medium heat taking care not to burn them.
Enjoy
